Ex-mom of Khloe Kardashian’s Tristan shares rare photo of her son after claiming NBA star never met the child

TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mum, Maralee Nichols, has shared a rare photo of her son amid her continued claims that the basketball star hasn’t met their child.

The NBA player has been spending time with his two other children and partying in Europe with models, but has reportedly not met his seven-month-old son Theo.

But that didn’t stop his mistress Maralee, 31, from sharing a sweet photo with the toddler.

The fitness model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night to post an intimate moment with her baby boy.

The mother-son duo relaxed in bed as she read him a bedtime story.

The title of the children’s novel was “Me and my mother!” with two teddy bears as an illustration.

On the right side of the photo, fans could see little Theo’s big baby hand, as he reached out to grab the book.

The little boy wore a black jumpsuit with a colorful lightning bolt pattern as he got ready for bed.

FAN SUPPORT

Fans gushed about the little kid on Reddit, blaming Tristan for not spending time with his son.

“Tristan, you shit,” one of them said bluntly.

“Who wouldn’t want to kiss that chubby little hand??? a second fumed.

A third expressed: “I can’t imagine you creating an entire human being with feelings and personality and just choosing to ignore it. Disgusting. »

“Okay, be mad at his mother, of course, do what you want.” But being angry with Theo? A baby who didn’t ask to be born? It’s so sad,” agreed a fourth.

“I am absolutely sorry for this child who is growing up knowing that his father has so publicly rejected him. Being rejected is bad enough, but he will read and see the things Tristan said and see the relationship Tristan has with the other kids,” a fifth explained.

“And Tristan has no problem with this child. Theo probably better not know who his father was to see that he is not wanted, ”they added.

TRISTAN’S GETAWAY

Meanwhile, Maralee’s baby daddy, Tristan, 31, arrived in Saint-Tropez, France, for an exclusive party this weekend, according to PageSix.

The Chicago Bulls player was invited to a secret party for Italian-born Swiss billionaire businessman Ernesto Bertarelli.

The guest list included Canadian rapper Drake, 35, Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Tobey Maguire, 47.

The Saint-Tropez rager, launched by the Company’s founder Richie Akiva, was described in the publication as a “burning” hotspot.

Another source mentioned that the “epic estate”, which overlooked the water, was where Tristan “hung out with an army of models”.

NEW GIRLFRIEND?

The athlete was also recently spotted with a mystery woman at a party in Greece.

Tristan held the unidentified woman’s hand during a romantic walk in Mykonos.

He was also enjoying the party scene at the nightclub known as Bonbonnière, according to TMZ.

ANOTHER BABY ON THE WAY

Amid the athlete’s baby drama with Maralee, news recently broke that he will be welcoming a child via surrogate with Khloe Kardashian, 38.

Khloe already shares daughter True, four, with Tristan, while he also has a son named Prince, five, with ex Jordan Craig.

A rep for Khloe said, “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. »

Her rep concluded, “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family. »

