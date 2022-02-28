Ex of Christian Nodal demonstrates the close friendship he has with Ángela Aguilar in this way

Mexico City.- the thunder between Christian Nodal and Belinda brought many things to view, among those friendships that did not know each other, in addition several theories have come out, one of these is that the breakup between the couple was due to Nodal’s ex, Maria Fernanda Guzman.

Since the singer announced his separation from the Spanish, the fans have not stopped thinking that it was because he was unfaithful to María, because days before announcing that he was no longer with Beli, he was seen with the ex having dinner.

Well then it was revealed that she is friends with Angela Aguilarso for fans it now makes sense that the teenager did not like the Spanish.

A few days ago, she left a comment for María, which set the networks on fire, because she put: “The most beautiful”. After this, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar He indicated that he is supposedly against attacks on women, although a few days ago he made fun of a phrase from Belinda, and that his comment was not to generate enmity.

It was her birthday (of María Fernanda Guzmán), she deserved to celebrate and she is very pretty. I only put that “she is very pretty”, “she told the media.

But now, it was Nodal’s ex who returned the compliment, because last night, during her presentation of Jaripeo sin Fronteras, where she looked very pretty, María Fernanda was present, so in one of her stories of Instagram called her “the most beautiful”.