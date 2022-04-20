Ex-partner of Dominican stabbed in 2018 sentenced

The ex-partner of the Dominican Livia Abreuidentified as Oscar Alvarez Accused of stabbing her and killing their baby when Abreu was 26 weeks pregnant, he was sentenced by the District Attorney of the bronx to 14 years in prison.

The Dominican had to fake her death in order to survive, at the time of what happened she was 26 weeks pregnant, when she was stabbed six times by Álvarez, the creature in her womb lost its life.

Álvarez was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder on May 21, 2018, which occurred inside his apartment on Walton Avenue.

“The defendant brutally attacked a woman who was 26 weeks pregnant while pleading for her life and the life of her unborn child,” said the District Attorney of the bronxDarcel Clark.

“The defendant faces many years in prison for the killing of this young woman, which led to the death of her unborn child,” it added.

The Dominican had military training and she was able to contain the pain of the thrusts at the moment of faking her death to avoid being injured.

“He kept her away from medical care for half an hour. This mother bravely deceived the accused by pretending to be dead and then seeking help, ”Darcel Clark also said at a press conference.

Univision reported that prosecutor Clark said that after Oscar Alvarez flee the scene, Livia Abreu she crawled to a neighbor’s apartment, bloodied and nearly unconscious, seeking help when authorities were called from there.

The man turned himself in to police shortly afterward and a knife was recovered at the residence.

PIX11 confirmed that the Dominican was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airbone Division, with missions in Afghanistan, Abreu is also a graduate of the City University of New York, with a degree in Political Science.

When the event occurred, Livia Abreu she was 30 years old and a telecommunications manager in Manhattan and was hospitalized for two weeks.