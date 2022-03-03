Ex-police officer implicated in Moise’s murder arrested in the DR

A former Haitian police officer who was wanted to be investigated for the assassination of the president of his country, Jovenel Moise, was arrested this Wednesday afternoon, when he tried to enter Dominican territory.

In the operation to apprehend Philome Tanis, who was a member of the advance guard of the Haitian president, members of the Fourth Brigade of the Dominican Army, the Specialized Border Security Corps (Cesfront), Immigration officials and agents, as well as other organizations state security.

Haitian authorities define Tanis as very dangerous. He was actively wanted in the neighboring nation for investigation in relation to Moise’s murder and for other facts.

The arrest took place at 4:30 pm yesterday at the Dajabón border post.

The Dominican authorities reported that under legal certification, the detainee was handed over to the Divisional Inspector of the Ouanaminthe Police Station, Mesidor Romiald, and to the agent of the Departmental Service of the Haitian Judicial Police (SDPJ), from Cap Haitien, Enmanuel Joseph.

Tanis entered the country with Haitian passport number R-10885350, but was not admitted due to the accusations against him.