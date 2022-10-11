Ex-Real Madrid player destroys Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In remarks reported by Italian media Il Posticipo and taken up by the Sun, former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek harshly tackled Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his autobiography.

The two sacred monsters of football, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have left their mark on the history of football through their rivalry and their performances in recent years. Acclaimed for their actions, their goals or even their assists, these two legends also have a bad temper, according to former Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek.

Winner of the Champions League with the Reds, the Pole first said of the Pulga: ” It was very provocative (which Messi said), as was Barcelona and their coach Pep Guardiola. I’ve seen and heard Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can’t even imagine they could come out of the mouth of someone who seems so calm and friendly “.

He then attacked CR7: “ he is very self-centered, but he really wants to win. He would prefer a 1-0 with a goal from him than a 5-0 without scoring. Other than that, he’s a perfectly normal guy, but I understand that he might be perceived differently from the outside. “. These remarks, which were reported by the Italian media Il Posticipo and taken up by The Sun, should not please the fans of the two legends, nor the main interested parties elsewhere.

Similar items