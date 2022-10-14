Entertainment

ex-Real Madrid player drops files on Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

Former Liverpool goalkeeper and understudy for Iker Casillas for many years at Real Madrid, Jerzy Dudek has published his autobiography. The opportunity for the Polish international goalkeeper to settle some accounts with certain stars of world football.

First blade of his book concerning Lionel Messi, then of FC Barcelona and long perceived as an ideal son-in-law. Dudek portrays a maddeningly rude player on the pitch and in the Spanish Clasico. “I’ve seen and heard Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can’t even imagine they can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly”.

Second blade on his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, whose individualistic attitude in the locker room hurt his sensitivity: “He is very egocentric, but he really wants to win. He would prefer a 1-0 with a goal from him than a 5-0 without scoring.

With his book, Jerzy Dudek is obviously not there to make friends…

Dudek pays Messi and CR7

Former goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek is fearless. In his biography, he throws scuds at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo… The first would be very rude to his opponents, the second totally egocentric and individualistic.

Alexandre Corboz

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Thor: Love and Thunder: Blu-Ray Review

9 mins ago

How a Jennifer Lopez dress led to the creation of… Google Images

11 mins ago

Robbie Coltrane in memory of Emma Watson and Tom Felton

20 mins ago

FIFA 23: Cristiano Ronaldo takes crazy step – EA releases one-of-a-kind FUT card

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button