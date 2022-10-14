ex-Real Madrid player drops files on Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

Former Liverpool goalkeeper and understudy for Iker Casillas for many years at Real Madrid, Jerzy Dudek has published his autobiography. The opportunity for the Polish international goalkeeper to settle some accounts with certain stars of world football.

First blade of his book concerning Lionel Messi, then of FC Barcelona and long perceived as an ideal son-in-law. Dudek portrays a maddeningly rude player on the pitch and in the Spanish Clasico. “I’ve seen and heard Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can’t even imagine they can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly”.

Second blade on his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, whose individualistic attitude in the locker room hurt his sensitivity: “He is very egocentric, but he really wants to win. He would prefer a 1-0 with a goal from him than a 5-0 without scoring.

With his book, Jerzy Dudek is obviously not there to make friends…