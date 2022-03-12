Ex-Sato Gigante Sentenced to 57 Years in Prison

Miami- The actor Adonis Losadawho participated for years as a guest actor on the popular TV show Univision “Sábado Gigante” was sentenced today in Miami to 57 years in prison for possession of child pornography, local media reported.

Losada’s sentence was imposed by Miami-Dade County Magistrate Teresa Pooler, after a Grand Jury found him guilty the previous day of 51 counts of child pornography after an hour of deliberation, reports the Miami Herald newspaper.

This week’s trial is the second in this case, after the judicial process for which he was sentenced to 153 years in prison in 2016 was annulled three years later in an appeals court because he was not allowed to represent himself. same.

Losada, popular for playing grandmother Doña Concha in the classic television show “Sábado Gigante” and who was arrested for the first time in 2009, was arrested after contacting a policeman in an internet chat called “Love for Babies” undercover, with whom he met in a cafeteria in Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to exchange pornographic material.

Subsequently, the agents found hundreds of photos with this type of content on the interpreter’s computer.

In his first trial in 2016, Losada argued that someone else who lived in his Miami Beach apartment might have downloaded the porn, an argument that was dismissed by jurors.

For this case, the comedian had also been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Palm Beach County, north of Miami, where he was found guilty of the same charges.

In the second process in Miami-Dade County, Losada did not testify in his favor, according to the newspaper.