Ex-wife of Chyno Miranda spoke out after a benefit concert that they will do in favor of him

For more than a month there has been talk of the health situation that the Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda has been going through, because its current status has been completely uncertain because there is no official voice that makes it known. However, the opinions have been divided because while some say that it is much better, others assure that it is delicate.

Last Friday they announced that they will hold a charity concert in Miami, United States, with the aim that the money that is collected from the sale of tickets, is to help Jesús Miranda, the singer’s real name, this to pay for what he lacks to keep moving forward. The event will be on June 8.

Natasha Araos, who is the ex-wife of the musician, has been strongly criticized in recent weeks, as she has been judged for not accompanying him in a time as complex as this. On this occasion, the mother of the only son that the Venezuelan has pronounced himself in favor of the concert that will be held in less than a month.

“I wanted to tell you about that beautiful initiative that I saw on the networks that some friends of Jesús (from the middle) are creating a concert to be able to raise funds to support Jesus in those pending medical debts, treatments and therapies“He said in a story on his Instagram account.

family statement

The singer’s relatives spoke this weekend to thankI thank all those people who have decided to create a show to raise funds and help them financially so that they continue to comply with the treatments demanded by experts in the health area.

“The family and the work team of Chyno Miranda are very grateful for the initiative that a group of friends have taken to hold a concert to benefit the health of Jesús Miranda. We are not the organizers of this concert but We want to make it clear that they have our support and our best will so that such a beautiful initiative is carried out.“, were part of the words that their relatives offered in a statement.

In the middle of last year, Miranda was infected with covid-19 and this condition left him with encephalitis as a sequel, which has caused severe damage.

It may interest you:

· Natasha Araos defends herself after strong criticism for not being with her ex-husband Chyno Miranda at this time

· Nacho gave details of Chyno Miranda’s state of health

· Chyno Miranda: They hold a solidarity event to raise money for their health