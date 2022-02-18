Ex-wife of James Rodríguez is girlfriend of Gabriel Coronel

Getty Images James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina separated in 2017

There are many media that do not stop assuring that the soccer player James Rodríguez would be having an affair with the singer Karol G. And while they try to confirm it, what is already confirmed news is that the Colombian’s ex-wife, Daniela Ospina, with who James was married for more than seven years, has already rebuilt his sentimental life after several years of separation, and he did it with someone from Nuestra Belleza Latina.

This was confirmed by Daniela Ospina herself, who in an interview with People in Spanish, confirmed that she is giving herself a new opportunity in love with one of the most beloved faces of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina: the actor and television host Gabriel Colonel.

The model and businesswoman assured that she was not changed by anyone in the midst of her courtship with the gallant, who was the presenter of everything that happened backstage with the contestants of the Univisión reality show.

The confirmation of the news occurred right in the middle of the Valentine’s Day celebrations, which coincided with the Venezuelan’s 35th birthday, on February 13, while James’s ex celebrated the date and showed it publicly on her Instagram account. in a video.

At the same time, People in Spanish shared images of the couple that had just sealed the official announcement of their relationship.





“How beautiful it is to be in love! @gabrielcoronel 💘 @ daniela_ospina5 ”, said the aforementioned online publication, which added the statements that the Colombian, who has a daughter with James Rodríguez, made about how the little girl gets along with her new boyfriend.

“[Mi hija Salomé] and Gabi have a very nice relationship, Gabriel is a very genuine, playful man, so it is not difficult to connect with such a beautiful person. Thank God it is a blessing, Gabi has been there for what we both have needed, ”said the ex of the footballer.

Daniela Ospina, who is on vacation in Italy with her lover, married James Rodríguez in 2010, after years of dating and in 2017 they announced their separation. On a professional level, she is dedicated to the world of fashion and fitness.

Gabriel Coronel, for his part, has been romantically linked to celebrities from the world of entertainment, such as the daughter of Chiquinquirá Delgado, Marielena Dávila, and the singer Melody.

