Ex-wife of Phil Collins accused of having ‘beaten’ and ‘mistreated’ their son, 10

ads

More about: phil collins Phil Collins and his ex-wife finally come face to face as they fight in court over the proceeds from the sale of the house Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey married a male companion Lily Collins once tried to snatch a bouquet from Princess Diana Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey is divorcing Thomas Bates after 1 year

Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey is being accused of “beating” their youngest son in an emergency protective order filed by his father, Page Six can reveal.

Cevey’s 10-year-old son and her second husband, Charles Mejjati, moved in with his father because conditions at his mother’s home were “toxic, causing emotional and mental instability,” according to court records filed by Mejjati in child’s name.

The boy was removed from Cevey’s Miami residence after Mejjati received a temporary “protection from domestic violence” court order in January, while Cevey, 48, is also being investigated by the Protection Investigation Unit. Department of Children and Families of Florida, according to Mejjati court documents.

Mejjati’s request for injunction, seen by Page Six, states that Cevey “has committed acts of domestic violence against the minor child, including but not limited to hitting the child in the back of the head and causing the child from falling, thus giving the child a concussion and a bruise.”

Cevey shares the 10-year-old boy with her ex-husband Charles Mejjati. Alexander Tamargo

During the week of January 6, while the boy was with his father, Cevey allegedly threatened the boy over the phone and told him that he was going to “break his face” when he got home. This reportedly happened after the boy’s school called Cevey to address how the home environment was affecting the boy’s behavior, leading her, her filing alleges, to call the boy a “liar.”

On January 10, according to the filing, the boy “was afraid to go to the mother’s house under the threat that he would be beaten.”

After getting into an “altercation” with his babysitter, the boy allegedly called his father and went home.

The documents also state that the boy was exposed to “explicit sexual behavior” by Cevey and her third husband, Thomas Bates (above), Getty Images

When Cevey later picked up his son, he “proceeded to hit the minor twice,” according to the court document, once in the car and then slapping him across the face at home.

“The boy was about to run away and the mother grabbed him by both legs to make him fall off the couch,” the documents state, adding that the boy called Fort Lauderdale police and tried to escape.

Police are said to have brought the boy home, according to court documents, and Cevey is alleged to have taken his phone from him, prompting Meejjati to send police on January 12 for a wellness check as Cevey had left. “refused to provide any contact or communication with the child.”

The document states that “Mother [then] got drunk on shots of vodka and passed out on the couch.”

Cevey has been accused of “fraud” by ex-husband Collins’ lawyers in a fight over his $40 million Miami mansion. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

On Jan. 14, when the boy refused to give Cevey his phone password, the court filing says: “The mother struck the boy with a closed fist on the back of the head, causing the boy to fall He fell to the ground and gave him a bruise and a concussion… the Nanny prevented the Mother from kicking the child.

“The boy ran out to call the police and dialed 911. The babysitter…grabbed him by the back of his shirt as she strangled the boy. The boy ran out of the house to escape the house and the violence.”

After suffering from a headache on January 19 and 20, the boy was taken to the emergency room and diagnosed with a concussion and bruise, a report from the Mount Sinai Medical Center confirmed. The doctor contacted the Department of Children and Families, according to the file. Page Six has contacted the department for comment.

Cevey’s ex-husband claims Cevey abused their son. Mary Beth Koeth for the NY Post

In addition, according to the documents, the boy was exposed to “very graphic and explicit sexual behavior” by Cevey and her third husband, Thomas Bates, although it is not mentioned in the documents, adding: “The boy has observed the mother having sex several times.” The couple divorced in 2021. According to a recent divorce filing for her, Bates accused Cevey of attacking him on “several occasions” and said he once threatened to cut off “special parts” of her.

In addition to this, the 10-year-old was exposed to drugs and a weapon at Cevey’s home, according to the filing. There are also allegations that the boy was left alone in a Paris hotel room for one night while Cevey was out with Bates and that, on another occasion, she left him in the care of a cleaning service.

Court documents added: “The boy shows signs of mental trauma. The mental welfare of the child must be resolved in an emergency to prevent further mental injury at the hands of the Mother.”

Mejjati asks for full custody and for Cevey to receive supervised visitation. Mary Beth Koeth for NY Post

Mejjati asks for full custody and for Cevey to receive supervised visitation. In a statement, his attorney, Jeanette Wakin, told Page Six: “Mr. Mejjati’s most important priority, today and always, is the physical and emotional well-being of his son.” An attorney for Cevey declined to comment.

There will be a hearing next month to decide the next steps.

As Page Six revealed this week, Cevey has been accused of “fraud” by Collins’ attorneys in a fight over his $40 million Miami mansion.

Collins, 71, and Cevey separated in 2008 after nine years of marriage. She married Mejjati, an investment banker, in 2008 and they finalized their divorce in 2017, sharing custody of her son. Cevey dated Collins between 2016 and 2019 before secretly marrying Bates, 32, in August 2020.

She has two children with Collins, Nic, 21, and Matthew, 17.

ads