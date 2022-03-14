Exa Dark Sideræl, the second daughter of Elon Musk: what does her name mean | Grimes | What does Exa Dark Sideræl mean? | Explanation | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Although Elon Musk and Grimes tried to keep the existence of their second daughter private, the secret could not be kept for long. During an interview with the singer from her home in Texas, the Canadian was pressured to reveal that she had become a mother again, this because the baby’s crying alerted the journalist and generated a sea of ​​questions .

Through the magazine’Vanity Fair‘, it was revealed that the daughter of the billionaire and the interpreter of “oblivion” He was born through a surrogate belly last December. Currently the little girl is three months old and has a quite original name, typical of the style of her parents.

As it is remembered, the firstborn of the couple was named “X ã A-12″, which has four meanings ranging from mathematics to aeronautics. Next, find out the name of the new member of this peculiar family.

WHAT DOES THE NAME OF ELON MUSK’S SECOND DAUGHTER MEAN?

The name of the baby is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and just like her brother, who is affectionately called ‘X’, the girl has the nickname ‘Y’. This unique name encompasses technology and space, but also the unknown.

“Exa” is a reference to exaflops, a computer-related term that means “the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating point operations per second” according to Vanity .

is a reference to exaflops, a computer-related term that means according to . “dark” has to do with the unknown “People fear it, but it really is the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

has to do with the unknown “Sideræl” is “a more elvish spelling of sidereal, the true time of the universe, the time of the stars, the time of deep space, not our relative time on earth”the singer pointed out.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THE GIRL DOESN’T LIKE HER NAME?

Just like her mother did, who changed from Claire to Grimes, the little girl will be able to change her name as she grows up if she doesn’t like her parents’ choice. For now, aside from ‘Y’, her other nickname is ‘Sailor Mars’, which stems from the “Sailor Moon” series.

HOW IS “EXA DARK SIDERÆL” PRONOUNCED?

It was Grimes herself who was encouraged to explain the pronunciation of her daughter’s name through a voice message that she sent to the journalist. Although the intonation of ‘Exa Dark’ is quite easy to identify, the doubt lies with Sideræl. The Canadian pointed out that the correct way to say it is “sigh-deer-ee-el”.

WHAT DOES “X Æ A-12″ MEAN?

The singer and couple tesla founder and SpaceX, Grimes, was in charge of explaining the meaning. According to her it is as follows:

“X” corresponds to the mathematical variable that expresses an unknown.

“Æ” is an “elvish” variation of the initials “AI”, meaning love and/or artificial intelligence.

“A-12″ is the name of the model that preceded the SR-71, “our favorite plane (…). No weapons, no defense systems, just fast. Great in battle, but not violent, “said the singer.

“A” is for “Archangel,” the name of Grimes’ favorite song.

HOW DO YOU PRONOUNCE “X Æ A-12″?

Although the name, after being released, was unknown about its meaning, after the explanation provided by the interpreter on her social networks, now a new question has arisen: how is it pronounced?

Neither Elon Musk not even the mother of his son have referred to it, although there is a clue about him. Via Twitter, a person asked the billionaire if “X Æ A-12″ could be pronounced as: “X Ash Archangel”, to which he responded with a “like” to comment.