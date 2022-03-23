Exact Mean Girls got married in Mexico

the hit movie ‘Mean Girls’, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdamsquickly became a favorite among teenage girls, who never stopped dreaming of the handsome ‘Aaron Samuels’, played by actor Jonathan Bennett.

A few months ago, bennett surprised his followers by making public a very important part of his private life and openly declared homosexualalso started a relationship with tv host JAymes Vaughanwith whom he later engaged in marriage.

Now the couple has made one of their biggest dreams come true and that isLast March 21st they swore eternal loveor in a dream ceremony that took place in a hotel in the Riviera Maya, in Mexico.

Through their social networks, the now spouses they shared some details of their wedding, which had just over 100 guestss, including youtuber Brian Tyler Cohen, one of Jonathan’s closest friends, and the person in charge of officiating his wedding.

The white color was extremely important on this daysince all the decoration was made with white roses, Jonathan’s mom’s favorite flowers, who unfortunately lost his life in 2012.

The wedding march was also one of the most emotional moments, as the bride and groom’s tour was accompanied by the song that Vaughan wrote to his lover the day he proposed to her. Finally, the bride and groom closed this very special day with a fireworks display that had the soundtrack of the film ‘The Greatest Showmansomething that Jonathan had already dreamed of having at his wedding.