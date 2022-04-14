Exaggerated profits with Shiba Inu! Avalanche and Chia manage terrifying casualties

photo freepik.com

These three cryptocurrencies are key tokens for the investor and today, they are giving a lot to talk about. In this daily analysis you will be able to observe the advance of the Shiba Inu, Avalanche and Chia cryptocurrency in a 24-hour range. Find out with us the most outstanding amounts of April 12.



Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Earnings to date are more than we expected.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 12 at 1:54 p.m., a value of $0.00002472, considering this as the lowest value reached during the day. And as part of this 24-hour analysis, closing today at 13:50 pm a total value of $0.00002639.

The chart shows how well Shiba has been doing throughout the day, there is no sign of negative numbers anywhere. On the other hand, it was in the early afternoon of yesterday, where the highest amounts of this cryptocurrency would be reflected. Then it would partially decrease the obtained half, to be static between ups and downs, until the current time. Giving in the end, a gain of (+4.60%) from the opening.

The highest amount happened around the first hours of yesterday, this being at 15:34 pm where the figures would be in the $0.00002977.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Avalanche Cryptocurrency Review of the Day – When it comes to strategies, this could be a good opportunity to acquire more of the Avalanche cryptocurrency.

Regarding the much-mentioned Avalanche cryptocurrency, for yesterday at 2:00 p.m. it had a value reflected in $78.62. While for today, April 13, at 13:55 pm it had a total value of $76.87.

Its amounts obtained throughout the day were very low, there was only a small section where it was possible to see tiny positive amounts, which was from 2:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. yesterday. After that, it went down to a giant magnitude, standing out among the lowest values ​​of even the whole week. For the time being, they have wanted to return to the initial figures that we were seeing yesterday, but this could take a few more hours.

Being currently at a midpoint of the values ​​reached within the day, I would have a significant loss of (-2.30%) since its opening.

At 15:00 pm yesterday, their amounts would be approximately $79.34, considering the highest value reached during 24 hours. On the other hand, his lowest amount occurred at 9:34 p.m., with a total of $74.49.





Current Avalanche chart for 24 hours

Chia Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – This cryptocurrency has potential to be able to generate profits in the future, but today would not be its day.

This analysis would begin yesterday, where the Chia cryptocurrency at 2:00 p.m., had a reference amount of $63.12. And for today at 13:50 pm it presents a value of $61.38.

This cryptocurrency has graphs similar to Avalanche, because it was only at the beginning of its statistics that a small rise in digits was observed. Arriving at 4:00 p.m., the values ​​​​would drop in large strokes, and marking figures well below their opening. At midnight it would rise again, an intermediate of what was lowered yesterday and a gap of similar values ​​would remain between rises and falls until the current time.

Its most striking amount would occur at 3:00 p.m. yesterday, with a value of $63.66. While its lowest value occurred at 10:00 p.m., with figures in $60.65.



Current Chia chart for 24 hours