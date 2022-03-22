Examples of how Hollywood tells you that at 30 you are already old — New Code

Emmy Rossum’s role as Tom Holland’s mother when she is only 10 years older than him, shows how Hollywood tells us old women to our faces

If you’re 35, to Hollywood you’re old enough to look like the mother of a 25-year-old boy, and it’s no joke. This is precisely what has happened with the new series of The Crowded Roomwhere actress Emmy Rossum, 35, will play the role of Tom Holland’s mother, who is 10 years younger. In fact, when the cast was known, there was a good stir on the networks.

Although the producer has tried to calm the waters by ensuring that Rossum’s character as a mother will only appear in flashbacks from the time when Holland is a child, the news has already reopened the debate of machismo and the taboo of aging of women imposed by cinema. The 2015 magazine Times published a study of how while actors reach, on average, the prime of their careers at age 46, the peak of the actresses reaches 30. From there everything is decline, unless you are one of the favorites. Thanks for one more glass ceiling, Hollywood.

In the Hollywood ideal we will always be beautiful and young; from sexy twentysomething to milf and later, at most, an old woman cuckoo 70 years old. There is no middle ground. The paradox is such that, precisely, when actresses are mothers in real life they have fewer opportunities to play roles, as is the case of actress Jessica Alba. Beyond the case of Rossum and Holland, apparently justified, there is a long list of actresses playing the mothers of actors with whom they were not even 15 years apart.

1 year apart: Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell in Alexander the Great

The sum of the incoherence. In the movie Alexander the Great, Angelina Jolie played the role of Colin Farrell’s mother, when she was 29 and he was 28. Just a year apart. Imaginary slimy MILF from the lords of Hollywood? Surely. An incoherence like a piano? As well. In fact, at the time the film already took quite a lot of criticism for this reason.

6 years apart: Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross in The graduate

Another morbid episode of imaginary MILF: Dustin Hoffman was seduced by Anne Bancroft, who played the role of mother The graduate. She was just 6 years older than him.

9 years apart: Glenn Close and Mel Gibson in Hamlet, the honor of revenge

The Hamlet directed by Franco Zeffirelli was also not spared from telling us that we are old when we are close to 30 or over. Mel Gibson at that time was 34 years old and was the leading man, while actress Glenn Close, 9 years older, played the role of Gertrude, the mother of the tragic hero. As a climax, the role of Ophelia, Hamlet’s love interest, was played by Helena Bonham Carter, 10 years younger than Gibson.

10 years apart: Sally Field and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get”. It may be that you are in a movie playing the role of the girl who has to be conquered by the actor, how well that in another you become her mother. Because this is what happened to Sally Field with Tom Hanks. In the movie What matters is the end she played the role of girl to be conquered by Tom Hanks, while in Forrest GumpField was 47 and played the role of mother to Hanks, who was 37.