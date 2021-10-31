Sports

exams revealed a contracture

Injury Osimhen, SSC Napoli: the exams showed a contracture

Osimhen injury, here is the result of the instrumental tests

Football News – Through the official website the SSC Napoli has announced the results of the instrumental tests for Victor Osimhen’s injury.

Osimhen injury

This is the press release of the blue club, following the exams for the injury of Victor Osimhen:

Victor Osimhen this morning, at the Pineta Grande Clinic, underwent instrumental tests that showed a contracture of the right gastrocnemius.

Osimhen has already started treatment and his condition will be evaluated in the coming days.

Only yesterday had the news of the unavailability of the Nigerian striker arrived, with Napoli involved in the derby with Salernitana. This morning, on the other hand, a further rest was also planned, also in view of the commitment in the Europa League with Legia Warsaw. Now the results of the instrumental tests arrive with the response that speaks of contracture.

osimhen

Recovery times for Osimhen’s injury according to Sky

But what are the recovery times for the injury Victor Osimhen? According to GianlucadiMarzio.com?, it’s 7-10 days:

About ten days are expected for the return of the Napoli striker. He could do it even in a week, but in any case he will hardly be risked in the Europa League match with Legia Warsaw. He will be evaluated in view of Verona: if he does not make it, he would return after the break, in order to take advantage of the break to recover better.

