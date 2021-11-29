exams tomorrow! Problems also in defense ”- SOS Fanta

The Turin he lost Andrew Belotti due to injury, he got hurt against Roma. He talked about it Ivan Juric after the game with the Giallorossi, the alarm for the rooster it clicked.

BELOTTI – “Belotti has ironed badly, the feeling is that. He will be out for a while for sure, the dynamics are clear: we are waiting for the exams for the exact times. It looks like a stretch ”.

WASTE – “Honestly, when you do a series of results like this, you ask yourself a few questions. For half an hour we had three scoring, they scored at the first. We had a great race in many moments, but we weren’t able to realize everything we created. The analysis is that. We stood up against Zaniolo and Abraham, in the open spaces, but we wasted too much, like with Praet and Pobega. When you lose 1-0 many times it means that something is not right, but it is difficult to comment on this type of match “.

EXTERIOR – “There are games where there is a field and they are fine, but in games like today’s we miss just that. We have won when there is Ansaldi, who has the right foot, without him this characteristic is lacking. When there are limited spaces, our fifths are not ideal “.

DJIDJI – “He felt discomfort in the adductor, let’s see. Buongiorno also had knee discomfort and it becomes difficult with all close matches. In the next races we need to put character and bring out good performances ”. No reference to Singo, who took a blow at the end of the game on Ibanez’s tackle.

ATTACK – “I think that happened with the big teams. That part is missing there. Then I know that Belotti has been out for a long time, as has Praet. Then I think that Brekalo is not discontinuous, he has scored three goals in 9/10 games. Something is missing in that department against the big ones. Against the teams of our level they too scored goals and assists “.

MARKET – “I’m not a big fan of the January market, I think many mistakes are made. I can’t speak badly of any of my players, I want to bring those who have had so many problems so far into top form. When I messed up in August it’s because things get done there. I don’t think many things can be improved in January. I am satisfied with the group, they want them to work with serenity and trying to improve, then we’ll see ”.

