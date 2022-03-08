EXATLON 6 USA: Jaime Espinal faked injury?

Telemundo Jaime Espinal unleashes the controversy in Exatlon USA.

The night of the fight for permanence on March 6 was a true mix of emotions in Exatlon United States. After an intense battle between Celebrities and Contenders, the blues were victorious and achieved something unprecedented in the sixth season of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, a 100% red elimination duel, with a Team Famous who lived two hard blows, he lost two of his most emblematic warriors.

Something curious happened during the fight for the permanence of Team Famosos

Wow, the night of elimination duel was unprecedented in the sixth season of Exatlon United States. Not only did something never seen happen with Team Famosos and their elimination fight, they also lost more than one participant and in addition to that, according to the score, the one who had to go along with “Perfect” Gómez to face each other to remain was Jaime Espinal , but due to an apparent injury he was unable to perform on the circuit.

It was here that Polo Monarrez decided to apply to measure forces with “Perfect” Gómez in the elimination circuit. This sealed the fate of Polo Monarrez because until March 6 he was part of Exatlon Estados Unidos and it is “Perfect” who continues as part of Team Famosos.

Much has been said about Monarrez since he joined the competition. In fact, the rumor was generated that the actor, recognized for his participation in several Telemundo soap operas, would even want to “leave the competition”, and that thanks to Espinal’s alleged injury, he would have found the perfect opportunity to give him a definitive goodbye to Exatlon United States.

Did Jaime Espinal fake injury?

But now it is Polo’s elimination and Jaime’s injury that would have sparked controversy among fans of Exatlon Estados Unidos, who assure that Espinel would have even faked said injury so that Monarrez would leave the competition, something that of course, has created a lot of conversation.

One of the arguments that they expose in social networks to ensure that Jaime Espinal would have faked his injury in the fight for permanence, is that he is seen in the previews of Monday, March 7, participating in the circuit and in perfect condition.

In the video of the fan portal JacoJRx2, they assure that the majority of Internet users have expressed themselves regarding Jaime Espinal’s possible strategy, and that Monday’s chapter may have been recorded even on the same day of the elimination as it continues being at night

The opinions of the fans did not wait: “Yesterday, Sunday, I was sorry that Polo left because Jaime looked perfectly and he faked an injury because in today’s preview, Monday, he looks very good. Isabela made a bad decision because who had to leave it is Jaime who does not give points.” Said a follower, while another more forcefully assured: “That Jaime is a fake and cheater, but the time to leave her is not far away, the one who does it pays.”

One even went so far as to indicate: “It is the most unfair elimination that Exatlon has had.”