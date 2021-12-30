Waiting for Sony to confirm or deny the leak of the release date of God of War Ragnarok, leaked on the net thanks to the datamining of the PlayStation servers, the latest trailer of the exclusive Santa Monica license plate has reached a new record on YouTube.

The video in question, thanks to which we were able to take a deeper look at the game and discover some additional details about the characters we will meet during the new journey of Kratos And Atreus (including a sneak peek at opulent Thor), it landed on Google’s video platform last year September 7, 2021 and in the last few hours it has exceeded 10 million views. While we are writing this news the total views of the movie are equal to 10,582,781, a remarkable figure that suggests that the 11 million mark is not far off. If we also consider the presence on the platform of the same video in other languages, moreover, the number of total views can only rise, highlighting the expectation for the game by gamers from all over the world.

Waiting to find out what will be the definitive release date of the Sony exclusive, arriving in the course of next year on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, we remind you that on our pages you can find a special dedicated to the mythology of God of War Ragnarok and the characters seen in the last trailer.