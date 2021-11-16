Iliad reaches milestones and reaches new records. The company has recently exceeded 8 million customers, confirming itself as one of the favorite managers of Italians.

If anyone still had doubts, the achievement and overcoming of the share 8 million demonstrates how the French company is able to capture the attention of Italians with its telephone offers. In a few months, Iliad has increase significantly the number of customers reaching unexpected levels until a few years ago. In June, 7.4 million users had chosen Iliad as their operator. At the end of September, they exceeded 8 million. This means that the summer offers they proved attractive and served to outperform the competition. A summer of back and forth, then, and an autumn that crowns a winner, the French company. And now, what should we expect?

Let’s let the numbers do the talking

In the summer of 2020, approximately 6.8 million users had chosen Iliad as their telephone operator. To a year away they reached 7.4 million and in a few months it reached 8 million. In the third quarter of the current year, approximately 345,000 people moved to the French company, giving an equal market share at 10.5%.

Estimates in the Human SIM sector are one gain of more than 2% in one year, an important percentage especially considering that the direct competitors – Vodafone, WindTre and Tim – have lost customers. These quoted numbers translate into an increase in the French manager’s earnings which grew by 21% compared to 2020 in the last quarter and 22.1% in the initial nine months of 2021. The figure we refer to is around 207 million euros.

Read also >>> If you are an Iliad customer you have to be very careful: what is happening

Iliad’s radiant future

What are the future prospects of the company? Increase your earnings further, of course, by expanding the product network and launching new fixed-line telephony services. Well, yes, it’s on its way there Iliad fiber and the latest rumors suggest a Christmas gift for customers.

The debut in fast internet world, therefore, it could arrive shortly and everyone expects a super offer that can outperform the competition. The French manager cannot disappoint loyal users especially if he intends further increase turnover. If today we can mention figures such as 1.91 billion euros, how far will we get by introducing Fiber and the home network?