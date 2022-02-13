exceeds € 2 and the pumps run dry

A really heavy situation that of gasoline and fuels that seriously risks blocking our country.

Let’s see what is happening and what are the risks for citizens. Gasoline has been on the rise for months. Motorists are shocked to see prices adjusted practically every week if not every day.

Only a few days ago, in fact, the sad record was reached of € 1.80 for a liter of petrol and by now they have already exceeded € 2. At this rate, really using the car will become impossible. The findings made by consumer protection associations in the various parts of Italy indicate a truly worrying price situation. In fact, many Italians are trying to give up the car and use public transport wherever possible. But this, especially in the center-south historically lacking in terms of public transport, hospitals and services in general, is particularly difficult. But now comes a terrible frost on the gasoline sector. The gas station attendants are not playing the part of those who are getting rich on other people’s skin.

Pumps without petrol

Indeed, the trade associations admit that almost one in three pumps could close due to the hikes. In fact, the first victims of expensive gasoline are precisely the gas station attendants who see their earnings eroded in a ruthless manner. But the pumps could really run dry and the reason is that hauliers are no longer able to move their vehicles. The Italian road haulage trade associations have let the government know that by now the full tank for a truck amounts to the frightening figure of € 1200, consequently the goods are effectively blocked. The situation is this: today we pay a lot for gasoline but soon gasoline could literally fail to reach the gas stations.

The risk of paralysis for the country is very real and in fact the government and associations of road hauliers will meet on the 17th to try to find a solution. The hauliers are asking that the diesel fuel they use to move the trucks be granted to them at a price that is sustainable for their business. But how many chances are there that the government will be able to promise this? If the transporters do not have concrete answers, the risk of blocking will be very real.