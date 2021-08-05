Excellence Award to Laetitia Casta: “If you choose a film with your heart, you can’t go wrong”

LOCARNO – In connection with the Fevi with a wet Piazza Grande, Laetitia Casta received the Davide Campari Excellence Award from the hands of the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, Giona A. Nazzaro.

“I think it was my shyness that pushed me to become an actress,” confessed the 43-year-old replying in Italian to the questions in French that were put to her. “It was very difficult for me to express my emotions and cinema helped me work on this, allowing me to share them with the public,” he continued.

To allow her to always remain faithful to herself in almost 30 years of career, first as a model and, then, as an actress, were the early encounters with figures such as Yves Saint Laurent and Jean-Paul Gaultier, crossed on her path at only 15 years. “They talked to me about cinema inspiring me, showing me Italian actresses and French cinema, which inspired them as much as I did,” he explained. “This has always helped me, as a model, to be like a silent film actress. Then, with the cinema, I was able to give a voice to my face », he added. Strengthened by these teachings, in the difficult world of cinema the 43-year-old has always followed a simple principle: “If you choose a film with your heart, you can’t go wrong.”

On the occasion of the Davide Campari Excellence Award, Laetitia Casta suggested two films to be re-presented during the Locarno Film Festival: “The faithful man” by Louis Garrel and “Gainsbourg (vie héroïque)” by Joann Sfar.

