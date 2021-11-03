Excellent Amazon offer to have 2 smart bulbs for € 9.99

Smart light bulbs are probably the easiest step to start building a smart home, to be controlled via digital assistants or smart displays. Unlike older incandescent bulbs, which were very cheap, smart bulbs use more expensive LED technology.

Today, however, we want to point out a particularly interesting offer, since for less than 10 euros you can take home a couple of light bulbs LEDVANCE, controllable through the main digital assistants. These are warm white bulbs with 2700 K and variable brightness.

You can use it in the bedroom to read, reducing the brightness to a minimum, but also in the kitchen, in the children’s bedroom or in the corridor, all with variable intensity and brightness. The bulbs have an E27 socket, therefore compatible with most chandeliers and wall lamps available in Italy. They reach a maximum brightness of 806 lumens and have a power of 60 watts.

Thanks to WiFi connectivity it is not necessary to have any hub, it will be sufficient to use the companion app to connect it to the home WiFi network. Once the configuration is complete, you can turn the light on and off, adjust the temperature and light intensity even with voice commands.

The bulbs LEDVANCE they are in fact compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled via a smartphone, a smart speaker or a smart display. Its long life is guaranteed up to 15,000 hours and up to 100,000 switching cycles. The offer is available to everyone on Amazon and allows you to buy them at a price of 9.99 euros instead of 19.98 euros.

Buy the LEDVANCE bulb kit on Amazon for 9.99 euros

