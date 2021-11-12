“Excellent coach, he wanted more experienced players for a reason”

Simon Kjaer gave an interview to the Swedish channel TV 2 SPORT, in which he spoke of Mr. Pioli and the national team coach Kasper Hjulmand.

“In principle they can make me run through a wall if that’s what they ask me. But they also know very well that I want to question the things that are said. If I have to run through a wall, I need to know why. If they give me a good reason, I do. There are many similarities between them. They are the coaches I have grown up with the most. These are people I can discuss football with. They know that if they give me their trust, they also have 100% trust from me. They are two fantastic coaches who give a lot both from a football and a human point of view. They are a source of inspiration” he has declared.

Finally, after talking about the two technicians, he told about his relationship with Mister Pegs to the Milan: “First of all he is a very good coach. At the same time he is also a fantastic person who takes care of all his players, while at the same time creating a team-level structure both on and off the pitch. Then he wanted more experienced players, we were taken by Milan to bring a certain culture on and off the pitch. His trust in me is 100% and we also support him 100%“