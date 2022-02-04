excellent quarterly, future changes, local news and virtual concert with JLO

Fresh from the launch of the spin-off Story Studio which, on iOS, allows creators to create funny vertical clips that are easy to share, new measures have been put in place to protect younger users, between 13 and 17 years old, by limiting the quick add function to adults, Snapchat it was also the protagonist for local initiatives in India, for excellent quarterly data, and for an intriguing initiative from a metaverse perspective.

Like Meta, too Snap Incthe company of CEO Daniel EK released the data quarterly financial statements relating to Q4 of 2021allowing to ascertain how the value SADi.e. of users active daily, for 5 quarters in a row has been greater than 20%, to which it is then attested on an annual basis, in the name of a value, in absolute numbers, equal to 319 million snapchatters active per day. In a nutshell, this has allowed Snapchat to be profitable: specifically, in the fourth quarter of 2021 the revenue grew by 42% reaching a 1.3 billion dollars22.6 million of which of net profit, with revenues on the basis of the whole of 2021 increased by a good 64%.

Among the data pitted on the occasion of the call with the investors of Snap Inc, which seems to have been less affected than the others by the new iOS measures against tracking, include those of the partners of the section Discover, 25 of which (eg Universal Music’s Rebel Labs, Jungle Creations and, as for sports, Team Whistle), globally, have intercepted 50 million unique viewers (aka snapchatters). Good news, at Snapchat, also for the shopping experiences via AR and virtual test, and for the recently launched (in the Snap Maps) layer Memories and Explorewhich – since its debut – have already been used 100 million times in the world, allowing users to view saved snaps on in-app maps, but also to discover new cities and orbs.

At the bottom of his speech on the data of the last quarterly of 2021, the CEO of Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, also granted a reflection on the Stories, reporting how, despite most of the pandemic restrictions have ended, users continue to spend little time on Friends Stories, preferring both the premium content of the Discover section and the casual TikTok-style content of the section Spotlightwith the consequence (not explained in the modalities) that we will focus “oninnovation of our content offerings to better serve our community today“.

Still on the subject of news, Snap reported that, in conjunction with the party for the 73 years of the Indian republichave landed on Snapchat various “lenses, geofilters, adhesives, Bitmoji, Bitmoji geofilters and hyperlocal geofilters“, The use of which will be promoted thanks to the collaboration of some famous hi-tech brands very active in the area, such as Vivo, Samsung and Oppo.

Finally, after Fortnite (starring Travis Scott and Ariana Grande), it’s time for virtual concerts also for Snapchat which, on the site marrymevirtualconcert.com, in collaboration with Univeral, organized a mini-concertlasting 10 minutes, with protagonists Jennifer Lopez and the Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma, aimed at promoting the romantic comedy Marry Me, soon to be released in theaters. For the occasion, users will have to use the credentials of Snapchat, to access the concert and, from that moment, they will be represented by their Snapchattian avatars, that is in the form of Bitmojiwith the provision also of “interactive effects“.