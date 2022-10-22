Exception regime in El Salvador: activists documented more than 4,000 human rights violations in six months

Soldiers patrol a highway during an anti-gang operation in Comasagua, El Salvador (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

Seven social organizations reported this Friday that they have managed to document more than 4,000 cases of human rights violations during the first six months of validity of the exception regime decreed in El Salvador to fight the maras or gangs.

The government of the president Nayib Bukele He holds these groups responsible for most of the crimes committed in the Central American country and has managed to extend that regime despite the questioning of social and human rights activists.

According to a report presented to the press, the organizations account for people who they say have been victims of police and military abuse, with arbitrary arrests, harassment, threats and even injuries. He detailed that they managed to document 4,071 complaints from March 27 to September 30.

The report was prepared by Cristosal, the Foundation for the Application of Law, the Passionist Social Service, the Salvadoran Network of Human Rights Defenders, AMATE, AZO, and the Human Rights Institute of the José Simeón Cañas Central American University.

Faced with criticism from national and international NGOs that have called for a better treatment for inmates President Bukele responded that while prisoners have human rights, “the human rights of honest people are more important than those of criminals.”

Men detained during the state of emergency greet their relatives as they are taken to a detention center in Ilopango, El Salvador (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

According to the organizations’ report, one of the most evident social stigmas under the exception regime is that experienced by young people and that impacts their chances of accessing basic rights such as education, work and health, it adds. Most of the victims recorded in the complaints range between 18 and 30 years of age.

They detailed that most of the complaints are for arbitrary arrestsand point to the National Civil Police as the biggest perpetrator with 76.1% of the cases.

Cristosal assures that he has reports of 105 people missing, whose families do not know the whereabouts after the arrests and at the time of filing the complaint. He also claims to have documented that 80 people have died while in state custody.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

The organizations made a call to stop what they consider injustices Y arbitrariness due to the lack of due process and abuse of power by the authorities.

The state of emergency was approved on March 27 at the request of President Bukele after 62 homicides were reported, a level of crime that had not been seen in El Salvador for a long time.

The state of exception limits the freedom of association and suspends the right of a person to be duly informed of their rights and reasons for arrest, as well as the assistance of a lawyer. In addition, it extends the term of preventive detention from 72 hours to 15 days and allows the authorities to seize the correspondence and cell phones of those they consider suspicious.

Activists managed to document 4,071 complaints of police and military abuse (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

The exception regime was extended for the last time on October 14, and the authorities announced that they will continue to request further extensions until the last gang member is removed from the streets.

With the exception regime, the authorities say they have captured more than 55,000 gang members and that 850 people have already been released since the measure was approved.

(By Marcos Aleman – AP)

