Extract of the folders, it will be active again from November 10, 2021 the service for the verify from the installments of the fiscal peace.

You can read it on the website ofRevenue Collection Agency which, in the light of cancellation of debts up to 5,000 euros, carried out by October 31, 2021, is updating the service to recalculate the installments.

There extension to 30 November 2021 of the installments of the fiscal peace, relating to the amounts of scrapping and balance and excerpt of 2020 and 2021, cancels the risk for the taxpayer of paying a sum lower than what is actually due.

This would have been one of the “side effects” of the intersection between the removal of the files and the fiscal peace, considering that the AdER service carried out the calculation of the amounts due without considering one of the requirements for the cancellation of the loads, ie the income limit of the taxpayer.

Excerpt of the folders, installments of the fiscal peace with verification from 10 November 2021

Starting from Wednesday 10 November 2021 it will be possible check the amount of the installments due for tax peace, calculated net of loads up to 5,000 euros subject to cancellation.

Service “Check the debt write-off in your Facilitated Definition” prepared by the Revenue Agency Collection is currently not accessible and, as stated on the portal, is being updated.

The reason for the temporary suspension is not specified, but it is conceivable that the cancellation of debts is the main reason.

A transition occurred on October 31, 2021, the deadline by which the AdER, on the basis of the data relating to income transmitted by the Revenue Agency, was required to cancel the loads admitted to the automatic deletion procedure, according to the criteria established by article 4 of the Sostegni decree no. 41/2021.

One of the problems that emerged after the publication of the implementing decree of the MEF was precisely the lack of coordination of timing for the excerpt with those for the payment of the installments of the fiscal peace.

The service to verify the presence of cancellable loads among those included in the facilitated definition he then made a partial control, considering only the date of assignment of the load (if between 2000 and 2010, and the residual amount, if less than 5,000 euros as of March 23, 2021). On the income limit of 30,000 euros for 2019, the final control was up to the taxpayer.

There extension to 30 November 2021 for the payment of the installments of the fiscal peace allows you to overcome this criticality, relieving the holder of the loads from the risk of paying an amount lower than the amount due and forfeiting the facilitated definition, or paying the total amount of the installments losing the benefits of the automatic write-off.

Excerpt of the folders, calculation of the installments of the fiscal peace in view of the deadline of November 30, 2021

On 10 November 2021 it will therefore be possible recalculate the amount of the installments due, from which the total object of cancellation will be subtracted.

There will then be around three weeks to pay. The deadline to be met is November 30, 2021, the deadline set by the Tax Law Decree linked to the Budget Law 2022.

The Law Decree n. 146/2021 grants those who have not paid the installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and excerpt by the deadlines of February 28, March 31, May 31 and July 31 2021 of catch up by 30 November, same date for the payment of the amounts to be paid for 2021.

For the appointment that closes the November deadline calendar, i five days of tolerance referred to in article 3, paragraph 14-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 119 of 2018 and, essentially, the tax peace is not forfeited in the event of payment by December 6, 2021.

What is certain is that the new term, albeit “heavy” from the point of view of the total amount due, certainly occurs less insidious for taxpayers, who will be able to know in advance, and with absolute certainty, what are the amounts canceled by the automatic write-off.