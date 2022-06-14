Excesses and women; Piqué’s private parties in Barcelona

After making his break with the Colombian singer known Shakiranow details of the parties that the Catalan defender has been aired, Gerard Piquéwhich are full of “excesses” and always surrounded by beautiful women, mostly models, point out the tabloid media in Spain.

After parting with Shakira in Spain This breakup that originated from an alleged infidelity of the FC Barcelona footballer continues to be discussed and now these details of the private parties in which Piqué and other players of the Blaugrana club usually participate have been aired.

It was Luciana Guschmer, an Ecuadorian model and influencer, who revealed some details of these private parties where Piqué had been participating for some time.

The South American model commented that cell phones were prohibited at these celebrations because “there were many players who misbehaved, who were there with models and who were married.”

According to this influencer, Pique met a girl “his new illusion” in a nightclub called “La Traviesa” in Barcelona, ​​where he secretly entered through an alternate entrance and then went to a private area where he could not be seen. .

Another of Piqué’s recurring sites was the Bling Bling nightclub and the El Patron restaurant, where Shakira’s ex spent up to 2,000 euros per night.

“About Piqué’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following Piqué for 12 years and he’s well known in Barcelona, ​​the parties he throws… But they point out to me that lately he’s totally out of date, he’s partying a lot with his partner Riqui Puig. He is spending indecent amounts of money at the ‘Bling Bling’ nightclub and at the ‘Patrón’ restaurant and from what they tell me until the wee hours of the morning,” revealed Jordi Martín, a paparazzi in Spain.

“It varies depending on the day, but from what they tell me, at least 2,000 euros each day, from 2,000 euros and up, but of course, those amounts for Gerard Piqué are laughable.”

Who is Luciana Guschmer?

Luciana Guschmer is a young Ecuadorian model who appears on social networks, mainly on Instagram and TikTok.

The South American lives in Barcelona where she works as a model and has published some of her work with renowned photographers and brands on her Instagram account. She is a travel lover and usually shares private moments with her followers on her Instagram, where she has 74 thousand followers.

