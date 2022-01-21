exchange and cash for yes

Juventus transfer market, the bianconeri broke the delay and would have tackled decisively on Dusan Vlahovic as early as January.

It had been talked about for some time, but the long-awaited confirmation arrived late in the evening: Juventus chose Dusan Vlahovic to flesh out their offensive department, and is ready to hunt down the Serbian striker already in these last days of the winter session of transfer market.

According to what was reported by gazzetta.it in fact, the bianconeri would have broken the delay and would be willing to propose a composite offer to Fiorentina: 35 million cash plus the tag of Dejan Kulusevski, estimated approx 35 million euros, to get to those 70 million euros requested by the patron Rocco Commisso. Clearly it is not certain that the Viola will immediately accept the offer, but it is still an important, decisive track from which to start. We recall that the class of 2000 would have already found a general agreement with “Madama” for some time, on the basis of a contract from 6 million euros per year.

Juventus transfer market, immediate blitz for Vlahovic: here is the offer

No Icardi, no Scamacca, not even Aubameyang or Martial: Vlahovic is the first name on Juventus’ agenda, and Cherubini has put the first move on the scoresheet. The gigliati have already taken precautions by taking Piatek, while Juve has postponed any speeches related to contract renewals to February, including that of Paulo Dybala. To free up “space” for Vlahovic? It would seem so, and the Florence-Turin axis could re-ignite in these cold winter hours. The “Lady” bursts into Vlahovic: let’s get comfortable, the show has just begun, with Arsenal observing the situation from a far from secluded position, even if Vlaho has already made his choice. Time ago.