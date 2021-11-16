exchange and return from ex

Perisic case still to be resolved at Inter. In fact, the left wing of the Nerazzurri remains the most uncertain in view of next season. Exchange idea in January

Operation renewals forInter which is gradually solving the thorniest cases, locking up several big names for the future. However, there are still several players with contracts expiring in June 2022, and who therefore risk leaving at no cost. Excluding Brozovic who is certainly the most urgent, the situation of compatriot Ivan must also be monitored Perisic.

The Croatian winger seems a long way from being extended, given the high demands he would make to stay still in the Nerazzurri. In the event of farewell, a hole would be opened to be filled as soon as possible for Marotta and associates, for whom it is also hypothesized a possible early sale of Perisic in January, to try not to lose it free of charge.

Inter transfer market, Perisic to be released in January: exchange with Wolfsburg

Perisic, who is experiencing a second youth after returning to Milan first with Conte and then with Inzaghi, always has many admirers, especially in Bundesliga, a championship in which he gave his best with Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

The Croatian could be tempted by one of his former teams. This is the Wolfsburg, who in full Champions League fight could also treat himself to the great return of the prodigal son in January. Tactically perfect for the green-and-whites, as he is good both from the winger in the trident and from the winger in the midfield to get to the Croatian could end up on the plate Jerome Roussillon, French left-back due 2023 that risks losing his job to Paulo Otavio returned from injury and holder of the role. In one fell swoop Inter would replace Perisic and avoid losing him to zero. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, would make a nice Champions League gift to hit the target with a top-level player. This would be a hypothesis of equal exchange.