Exchange Ethereum / Bitcoin (ETH / BTC) at the highest in three years: the chart of the week

In the last few sessions, the Ethereum / BItcoin (ETH / BTC) crossing, which measures how many Bitcoins are needed to buy an Ethereum, has reached a new high.

This is because despite the current one it is not a good time for the sector of cryptocurrencies, which amplified the recent decline in risk appetite, not all crypto fell equally.

Compared to 7 days ago, Polkadot and Solana have lost about a quarter of their value, Cardano has dropped by more than 20 percentage points, Ethereum by 11% and Bitcoin by 15.6%.

Ethereum / BItcoin (ETH / BTC) at their highest since 2018

If the market is bullish, Ethereum tends to outperform Bitcoin, when it falls it tends to do worse.

In this context, the change ETH / BTC last Wednesday returned to levels not seen since May 2018 at 0.088. The weekly balance marks a + 7.6%, compared to a month ago there is a + 18.6% and since the beginning of the year this crossing has gained 232%.







Ethereum / BItcoin (ETH / BTC) daily chart. Source: Teletrader

Ethereum vs Bitcoin

The first reason for the growing interest in Ethereum is linked to the differences between the respective ones Blockchain: the system that allows you to store information on transactions in “blocks” connected by “chains”.

The Blockchain, which can be called a digital ledger, of Bitcoin was created in 2008 and miners are rewarded every time a new block, every 10 minutes, is created.

In the case of Ethereum, the “block chain” was born 2014 bringing the great novelty of a system of contracts characterized by self-execution, the “Smart Contracts“. But that’s not the only news: 10-20 seconds are enough to create and verify a block on the Ethereum Blockchain.

The Ethereum Blockchain therefore represents the forced choice for those sectors in exponential growth such as decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse.

Also based on its applications, Ethereum is seen by many traders as a refuge from the volatility of Bitcoin.

More recently, in December 2020, with the update dubbed Ethereum 2.0, we witnessed the transition from the system “Proof-of-Work“(Transactions can be validated by whoever solves certain calculations) to a mechanism”Proof-of-Stake“(In which instead we rely on those who have the most wealth).

In July it was instead the turn of the implementation ofEIP-1599, the mechanism that significantly reduces the costs for carrying out transactions and makes it easier to predict “fees”.

Will Ethereum Price Double in 2022?

These are factors that, in the current state of things, lean in favor of the Ethereum and that would seem able to push towards a differentiation between the first two cryptocurrencies: on the one hand the Bitcoin with a role of store of value, on the other handEthereum which will exploit its infrastructure to embrace the new areas of decentralized finance.

For 2022, analyst consensus estimates that ETH could rise from the current $ 4,150 a 6-10 thousand dollars.