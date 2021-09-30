Exchange for Cryptocurrencies: Top 3 Platforms





To trade digital currencies, one is often required platform and for this reason several have arisen over the years cryptocurrency exchange, but which are the most reliable? In this guide we will list the 3 best exchanges for digital currencies in the world, explaining their potential and characteristics.

Best Exchanges for Cryptocurrencies Main features eTorox Platform of eToro, well-known and reliable European online broker. Binance One of the largest in the world, more than 150 cryptocurrencies and the ability to buy them with traditional currencies such as euros and dollars. Coinbase The first to be listed on the stock exchange, American (California), high speed in transactions.

What Are Cryptocurrency Exchanges?

Before reviewing those for us are the three best cryptocurrency exchanges in the world let’s explain what it is.

A cryptocurrency exchange is a platform where can you buying and selling digital assets, mostly digital currencies. Here you can trade cryptocurrencies with other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies (euro, dollar, pound, etc.) with cryptocurrencies. We are talking about platforms not only intended for the exchange between cryptocurrencies, but where it is also possible to “buy” them with your own money in traditional currencies.

The platform where cryptocurrencies are exchanged is digital, i.e. it takes place only on the web and in no physical place. To be able to access it, you must then make one registration and subsequently a login. The best exchanges that we mention today allow you to reach your account both from your PC and from a mobile app (smartphone and tablet).

Where can you keep your cryptocurrencies? Each exchange also offers a electronic wallet, which is nothing more than a electronic wallet. Each wallet has a reference address, which could be the equivalent of theIBAN for current accounts.

In fact, to send cryptocurrencies to your wallet, the sender must enter the correct address, just like with bank transfers.

Having made these necessary premises, we now list the list of the best exchanges for cryptocurrencies:

1 – eTorox

eTorox is the first that we put on the list, it is the cryptocurrency exchange of the eToro Group and is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, which is the supervisory authority on the financial markets of Gibraltar. This is the first point in favor, but not the only one that leads us to think of eTorox as the best cryptocurrency exchange at the moment.

eTorox has admitted the trading of many cryptocurrencies, among these there are many stablecoins, which have linked their price to that of another asset. An example is the EURX, which is a stablecoin whose value is linked to that of the euro.

Stablecoins linked only to currencies? No, eTorox has made available stablecoins linked to commodities, such as eToro Gold (GLDX) and eToro Silver (SLVX), which are digital assets related to gold and silver.

Regarding other functions we believe that Binance and Coinbase are more complete, but the security of the eToro brand led us to place eTorox at the top of our ranking. In fact, the authority of eToro is one of the conditions that we consider important in drawing up the ranking.

Those who already have an eToro account can log into eTorox with the same credentials, in fact you don’t have to open any new account! If you do not have an eToro account, where it is possible to trade on many more financial assets, such as Forex, commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs and of course cryptocurrencies.

Don’t have an eToro account yet? Know that you can try eToro with a free $ 100,000 virtual demo account!

2 – Binance

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and offers trades on more than 150 cryptocurrency pairs. Founded by Changpeng Zhao in 2017 in China, over time it changed headquarters and operates on a global scale.

Binance is considered to be one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges today especially for high liquidity on the platform. It also offers several services beyond the exchange, such as the Binance Card and staking on cryptocurrencies

Binance is available in Italian and above all you can buy cryptocurrencies directly with a credit card. In fact, Binance allows you to deposit and withdraw in euros

In addition, the exchange has designed its own cryptocurrency, the BNB (Binance Coin), which over time has become one of the world’s largest market capitalization cryptocurrencies.

Discover all the potential of Binance directly on the exchange’s website, which you can find below:

3 – Coinbase

Coinbase And the first publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, anyone who has traded crypto has at least heard of it. In fact, in April 2021 Coinbase was listed on the Nasdaq, its price coincided with the historical record of Bitcoin at 63,000 dollars (at least for now!).

Coinbase is headquartered in San Francisco, California (USA). Over time it has expanded its range of action, managing to reach over 68 million customers worldwide in more than 100 countries.

To be more precise, the exchange is divided into two platforms:

Coinbase : suitable for less experienced investors, those who decide to convert small amounts of money into cryptocurrencies with a commission. So no orders are placed, there are no candlestick charts or other technical analysis tools, but you can instantly trade fiat currencies with digital currencies.

: suitable for less experienced investors, those who decide to convert small amounts of money into cryptocurrencies with a commission. So no orders are placed, there are no candlestick charts or other technical analysis tools, but you can instantly trade fiat currencies with digital currencies. Coinbase Pro: especially suitable for those who want to exchange larger amounts. Commissions here are reduced and buy and sell orders are placed on the platform.

In both cases the commissions are not high if we consider the market competitors, but they are slightly higher than those of Coinbase. Another point in Coinbase’s favor is certainly the platform’s intuitive interface.