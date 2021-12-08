Exchange: Hong Kong opens at + 0.06%, Kaisa stops trading – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, 08 DEC – The Hong Kong stock exchange opens little move on fears related to the real estate sector, with various operators at risk of default: the Hang Seng index rises in the early stages by 0.06%, to 23,997.81 .



Kaisa, struggling with a severe financial crisis, has called for the suspension of the securities: last week she announced the bankruptcy of the 380 million dollar debt swap. A group of creditors, however, would ultimately send out an offer that would see the company avoid formal default on $ 400 million of maturing bonds in order to have more time to find solutions. Evergrande (-1.64%, at historical lows of Hk 1.79) has not yet clarified whether or not it has made the payment of offshore coupons for 82.5 million dollars due on Monday, at the end of the 30-day period. of tolerance.



Finally, Weibo made a negative debut: the Chinese Twitter, already traded on Wall Street, collapsed at the test of the secondary listing which brought in the collection of 385 million dollars, marking a drop of 5.94%. (HANDLE).

