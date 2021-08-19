News

Exchange Liquid laundry, crypto stolen for 70 million

Yet another violation perpetrated against a platform operating in the field of cryptocurrencies: Liquid, a exchange Tokyo-based and globally active, has been compromised. According to the newspaper The Block, assets for a total of approximately 74 million dollars (80 million at the time of theft) were stolen.

Liquid: The Japanese exchange has been compromised

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Tron and other currencies are now in the hands and on the accounts of those who executed theattack. The confirmation came in the form of a tweet shared from the official profile: Important notice, we are sorry to announce that Liquid’s warm wallets have been compromised, so we are moving assets into cold wallets.

The leaders say they have launched an investigation in order to find out every detail about what happened, promising the release of new updates. In the meantime, they have been suspended deposits and withdrawals.

According to the reconstruction provided by The Block, at the time of the theft, the loot it would have been about 4.7 million dollars in Bitcoin and 69 million dollars in Ethereum.

