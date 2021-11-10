Exchange of embryos, gives birth to the child of another couple and sues the clinic

California embryo exchange where a woman gave birth to the child of another couple due to a mistake made by the clinic she had contacted with her husband for in vitro fertilization and who has now reported. The BBC reports it. As of September 2019 Daphne Cardinale gave birth to a girl who looked absolutely nothing like her or her husband Alexander. Practically “He had much darker skin” than they expected. After two months the couple decided to carry out a dna test and found that the little girl wasn’t theirs. At that point she went in search of the couple to whom their embryo had been given by mistake. The search lasted two months and they eventually found it.

Read also> Covid, positive baby girl dies after 9 days of life: she had contracted the virus from her mother

The baby was born just a week after theirs. The two families therefore decided to start the legal procedures for the exchange of children, which took place in January 2020. Now Daphne and Alexander have decided to sue the California Center for Reproductive Health in Los Angeles and the In VitroTech Labs. “Our memories of childbirth will forever be marred by the sick reality that our biological baby was given to someone else, and the baby I fought to bring into the world was not mine,” Daphne said at a press conference accusing doctors. of having “robbed her of the ability to carry my child in her womb.”

Last updated: Tuesday 9 November 2021, 19:41



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED