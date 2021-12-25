Sports

exchange of loans with AC Milan

Kim Lee
Juventus decides to include a player on the starter list and is working on a possible loan exchange with Milan

Winter transfer market at the gates after the closure of the first half of the season in Serie A. At home Juventus therefore we start working for the winter transfer session, where first of all we will work on the exits, in particular one.

Massimiliano Allegri © LaPresse

In fact, it would appear to be on the list of possible Juventus starters by now Arthur, Brazilian midfielder arrived in the exchange that brought Pjanic to Barcelona. After two years in Juventus, Arthur has never been able to fully convince, and in this first part of the season he has only made 10 appearances between Serie A and Champions League. So for him the farewell would seem to be very likely also in January. Surprisingly, the track could open up for the Brazilian Milan, club with which Juventus could set up an exchange of loans.

Goodbye Arthur, hypothesis of exchange with Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer, AC Milan midfielder © LaPresse

The future of Arthur at the Juventus it would appear to be marked by now. The Brazilian does not seem to be a player who is totally suited to the style of play of Massimiliano Allegri, so for him the road to farewell could open as early as January.

According to what reported by Calciomercatonews.com, Juventus could try to offer it to Milan, that from January, with the departures of Kessie And Bennacer for the African Cup, he will need reinforcements in midfield. Just the Algerian footballer could be included in the deal, given that in this first part of the season he was often bound on the bench to favor the ownership of Tonali. An exchange of loans that would help Milan make up for the many absences and would allow Massimiliano Allegri to have a midfielder with different qualities from February.

