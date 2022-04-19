EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Mexico

The price of the dollar in Mexico today Sunday April 17, 2022 is on average $19.88 Mexican pesos in the territory of our country. To purchase at an average price of $19.66 and sale is quoted at an average of $20.10. According to the Monex analysis, the coins emerging operate mixed; some have been affected by the news that imports from China unexpectedly fell due to the country’s restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mexican peso appreciates due to the increase in the price of oil and ranks as the 7th that reports higher gains compared to the dollar this morning.

Today is the last non-banking day of this long Easter weekend; therefore, no significant fluctuations are expected in terms of the price of the dollar and its parity with other foreign currencies, for the Mexican peso a high value is expected.

Exchange rate in the main banks of Mexico:

Citibanamex buys at $19.43 and sells at $20.54

BBVA Bancomer buys at $19.14 and sells at $20.04

Banco Azteca buys at $19.15 and sells at $20.09

Banorte buys at $18.90 and sells at $20.30

Scotiabank buys at $18.00 and sells at $21.00

Inbursa buys at $19.70 and sells at $20.70



