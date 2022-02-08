Exchanges are the biggest consumers of BTC blocks

Source: AdobeStock / sharafmaksumov

The exchange of cryptocurrencies are now the biggest users of the i space blocks from Bitcoin (BTC) – with transactions related to these taking up about 40% of that space, according to the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

The share of block space used by cryptocurrency exchanges shows “an overall upward trend,” which further confirms the narrative of the “pivot of Bitcoin as a financial asset,” analysts said.

It is important to note that only a small number of exchanges consume most of the block space.

“Transactions that involve sending or receiving funds to and from exchanges, as well as internal exchanges transactions, take up about 40% of Bitcoin’s block space,” according to Glassnode.

Analysts also found that the biggest consumers of block space “by far” are the major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase. Transactions to and from Binance take up around 15% of all block space, while transactions involving Coinbase are responsible for around 10%.

Total average share of the total block space consumption of different exchanges

Exchange ranking based on block space consumption. Source: Glassnode

The company decided to investigate ways to measure adoption of SegWit-related Bitcoin enhancements, choosing to put the “spotlight” on exchanges – and introducing a new metric to measure this adoption, called SegWit utilization. SegWit (segregated witness) is a 2017 update to the Bitcoin network intended to improve its scalability.

While Coinbase has fully adopted SegWit, Binance’s SegWit adoption rates have been “mundane,” with a measure of 10% by the end of 2021. SegWit’s usage metric suggests that only about 1 in 10 transactions created by Binance used the efficient SegWit format, according to analysts.

SegWit’s adoption metric puts adoption at 50% for 2020-2021, and even that number “seems inadequate” given the amount of block space the exchange occupies, Glassnode said.

Using SegWit’s method of using SegWit, the company found that, of 18 exchanges examined, 6 have fully adopted SegWit, 6 are “struggling” with adoption, and 6 have made “little or no effort” to adopt SegWit.

5/7

After undertaking detailed analysis of leading exchange transaction behavior, we have classified the degree of SegWit Utilization into three cohorts: Pioneers (> 90%)

Stragglers (20% to 90%)

Holdouts (<20%) Higher SegWit utilization leads to more efficient use of blockspace pic.twitter.com/vCc1uTcGhR – glassnode (@glassnode) February 4, 2022

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– Will FTX Dominate the Bitcoin Futures Market in 2022?

– Crypto Exchange 2022: more services, compliance and competition

– Coinbase to Launch Crypto Derivatives in US, While Lawmakers Urge CFTC to Beef up Crypto Regulation

– Binance Gets an Approval from Bahrain and a Fine from Turkey