Exchanges close doors, but Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate picks up »Crypto Insider

In the middle of this year, the Chinese government has once again opened fire on the world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC) The country’s miners were ordered to pack on short notice and take them to other countries.

However, it didn’t stop there. in recent days, The Chinese central bank They have announced that they will also reform cryptocurrency trading in China. It is clear that China wants to permanently ban cryptocurrencies from the country.

Cryptocurrency exchange

Forbidding trade Cryptocurrency Several cryptocurrency exchanges have been hit hard. The Chinese market is huge, and there are even cryptocurrency exchanges that are completely focused on this market.

So many cryptocurrency exchanges are forced to close their doors in China. Users are often advised that their account will be closed on December 31, 2021.

The most recent example of an exchange that has taken such steps is KuCoin. Chinese users KuCoin They have been instructed to withdraw their assets by December 31 before KuCoin permanently closes their accounts.

Moreover Huobi, Binance and OKEx Similar actions were taken in response to the Chinese central bank’s decision. These cryptocurrency exchanges will also ban Chinese users and deposit existing users before the end of the year.

Returns the hash rate

For Chinese cryptocurrency investors, the drastic measures are, of course, disastrous. However, the global cryptocurrency market appears to be more resilient in the face of China’s war against the cryptocurrency industry.

When miners in China suddenly had to leave a few months ago, the computing power dropped, or hash ratefrom the bitcoin network. This reduced the speed of the network. Fortunately, Grid was able to adjust to the circumstances and the matter was resolved very quickly, but the consequences were temporary.

Now it seems that the network is working almost completely again. The hash rate of the Bitcoin network is again close to its previous rate absolutely high. At its peak, the network hash rate was 198.5 EH / s. Yesterday this hash rate was like that 177.5 EH / s. Excellent healing!