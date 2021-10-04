News

Exchanges close doors, but Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate picks up »Crypto Insider

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the middle of this year, the Chinese government has once again opened fire on the world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC) The country’s miners were ordered to pack on short notice and take them to other countries.

However, it didn’t stop there. in recent days, The Chinese central bank They have announced that they will also reform cryptocurrency trading in China. It is clear that China wants to permanently ban cryptocurrencies from the country.

Cryptocurrency exchange

Forbidding trade Cryptocurrency Several cryptocurrency exchanges have been hit hard. The Chinese market is huge, and there are even cryptocurrency exchanges that are completely focused on this market.

So many cryptocurrency exchanges are forced to close their doors in China. Users are often advised that their account will be closed on December 31, 2021.

The most recent example of an exchange that has taken such steps is KuCoin. Chinese users KuCoin They have been instructed to withdraw their assets by December 31 before KuCoin permanently closes their accounts.

Loading...
Advertisements

Moreover Huobi, Binance and OKEx Similar actions were taken in response to the Chinese central bank’s decision. These cryptocurrency exchanges will also ban Chinese users and deposit existing users before the end of the year.

Returns the hash rate

For Chinese cryptocurrency investors, the drastic measures are, of course, disastrous. However, the global cryptocurrency market appears to be more resilient in the face of China’s war against the cryptocurrency industry.

When miners in China suddenly had to leave a few months ago, the computing power dropped, or hash ratefrom the bitcoin network. This reduced the speed of the network. Fortunately, Grid was able to adjust to the circumstances and the matter was resolved very quickly, but the consequences were temporary.

Now it seems that the network is working almost completely again. The hash rate of the Bitcoin network is again close to its previous rate absolutely high. At its peak, the network hash rate was 198.5 EH / s. Yesterday this hash rate was like that 177.5 EH / s. Excellent healing!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.1K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
983
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
898
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
831
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
790
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
768
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
767
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
756
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
749
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
745
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top