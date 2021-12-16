Exchanging homes for Christmas like in “Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation” has become a trend on TikTok

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers in 2006, “Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation” (original “The Holiday”) has become a real party classic over the years. The protagonists are two famous actresses, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, in the role of two women with a broken heart who decide to exchange houses for Christmas: the first, American, will fly to Surrey where she can enjoy the tranquility of the English countryside while the other, British, she will live in the luxurious Los Angeles mansion a stone’s throw from Hollywood celebrities. The change of place brings a huge change in the lives of both: they will look at themselves with different eyes and find love.

This romantic adventure immediately appealed to the public and it is no mystery that it continues to please (just in these weeks Love does not go on vacation entered the Netflix catalog where it immediately became one of the most viewed titles). But now the love for this story has reached a whole new level thanks to TikTok.

The girl who started the trend

Boredom, pandemic, nostalgia for travel, the infinite possibilities of interaction that TikTok offers: there is no precise reason behind the video published by Grace Gagnon on the social network. The fact is that, inspired by one of her favorite films, Love does not go on vacation, the 25-year-old American has proposed a ‘swap’ for the holidays: her small apartment in Boston in exchange for a house in England.

@grace_gagnon Serious inquiries only. Bonus points if you have a hot, single brother. ## theholiday ## boston ♬ The holiday theme – <3

“Only real interested”, specifies the girl. And then she adds ironically: “Bonus bridges if you have a sexy single brother” (in the film Jude Law played Kate Winslet’s brother). Many users respond, not only to offer homes in England but also in Scotland, Ireland, Spain: in public comments, in private messages and even on Instagram.

Gagnon took a few days to evaluate all the proposals and then chose. He has not yet made public the precise destination but has confirmed that he will exchange his home with that of an unknown person in Europe. She is very excited about the departure and will likely update followers with more details once she reaches the destination.

@grace_gagnon Updates regarding ## theholiday swap! ## JBLGreekOut ## CustomersMostLoved ## AEHolidayForever ♬ original sound – Grace

“Also let us know when you have fallen in love”, writes someone, quoting the film once again, in which the romantic component has a good weight. Grace Gagnon explained that she is currently single, that all of her dates have not gone well in recent years and dreams of having a romance, but also points out that she is not leaving for this reason. “I’m not going to fall in love, I’m going to get to know a new part of the world, live in someone else’s shoes, have fun and change a bit. If it happens to meet someone interesting I’ll be very happy and I’ll share it here too”, he says in a TikTok.

The trend

Seeing the success of the initiative, many more tiktokers are trying to fly away from home for the holidays. In most cases there are apartments in the United States or cottages in England on offer, just like in the comedy starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, but there are also those who offer houses in Australia, Canada or Ireland.

@justjazzzyidk I’m dead ass ## theholiday ♬ The holiday theme – <3

@julesknightofficial I need a Holiday. Preferably somewhere hot. House swap in January anyone? Message me? ## holiday ## houseswap ## destress ## needabreak ## theholiday ## england ## visitbritain ♬ The holiday theme – <3

The videos are having a lot of success and it seems that other tiktokers are also preparing to leave for Christmas or New Year. It remains to be seen whether their vacation will be as dreamlike as in the movie that inspired the trend. It will certainly be an adventure to tell.