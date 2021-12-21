Exchanging houses on TikTok: the new trend for Christmas as in “Love does not go on vacation”. “Bonus points if you have a sexy single brother”

Two women decide to exchange homes for Christmas. The first, an American, will enjoy the tranquility of the English countryside, the green of the rain-soaked meadows and the intensity of the scents. The other, from the UK, will live in a luxury apartment in Los Angeles. A place not far from Hollywood where you may even meet some celebrities walking with your dog. The change of location will bring about a revolution in the lives of both: they will look at themselves with different eyes and find love. Let’s talk about “Love does not go on vacation”, The film by Nancy Meyers which recently landed on Netflix and already among the most viewed films in the catalog.

So? What’s the news? That this script could turn into a real story. To throw the challenge, on Tik Tok, in an enthusiastic short video, it is Grace Gagnon, a 25-year-old girl from the United States. Inspired precisely by the film with Cameron Diaz And Kate Winslet has launched its own apartment swap. He made his small mansion in a strategic Boston location available in exchange for a home in England. That’s right: just the same script. But with an addition: “Only truly interested”, “Bonus points if you have a sexy single sibling“.

Result? An avalanche of contacts. Not only from England but also from Scotland and Ireland. Even from Spain, which has nothing to do with the territories of Elizabeth II. Replies and comments arrive everywhere and not only on Tik Tok but also on Instagram. Grace announces that she has made her choice, but does not reveal it yet. It just says that he will change his house with that of an unknown one in Europe. She is very excited about the departure and promises more details once she arrives at her destination. Obviously unleashing the main curiosity: has she really found a single and sexy guy related (but it’s okay even if only a friend) of who will host her? “Let us know if you have fallen in love,” they write to her.

She replies: I’m single, I dream of a love story, “but I’m not going to fall in love, I’m leaving to get to know a new part of the world, live in someone else’s shoes, have fun and change a little air”. If love comes, it will be appreciated, but it is not essential. So even on Tik Tok the adventure went viral. Other patrons of the platform have begun to flood it with similar messages. There are plenty of proposals from Canada, Australia, Ireland, as well as from classic England.

But how widespread is the defined phenomenon House Swapping? This is not new. there is an organization in the United States that, well before the advent of the Internet, since 1953, was involved in organizing this type of exchange: it is called Homelink. Today it involves 250,000 people around the world, 13,000 in Italy alone. You pay a modest subscription fee and publish photos of your home, asking for the availability of other members to organize the exchange. Then the answers are evaluated. It is not just a way to save. Interesting friendships also often arise and you visit the world enriching your culture. Has it become a trend? Yes. Just type “home exchange” on Google to enter a world made up of dedicated platforms, both foreign and Italian. The new frontier of low cost tourism, without losing the intimacy that only a real lived-in home can offer.