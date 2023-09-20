Excited Aitana tells how she met Penelope Cruz and discovered she was her fan

Aitana Ocaña (24 years old) started a new course with a full agenda. Will launch this Thursday ‘Alpha’, his third musical album, and have unlimited commitments to promote them. Among them, the visit of Pablo Motos (58 years old) and his ants in ‘El Hormiguero’. The singer has starred in an interview in which she talked more about the professional than the personal, and many viewers were curious to know some more details about her love life, especially after the preview ‘To Strangers’; That is, about her breakup with Miguel Bernardo (26 years old) or about her new love with Sebastian Yatra (28 years old). If he’s talked about the accident his dog Sopa got involved in during the holidays (when he ran away and killed a chicken) and he’s talked openly about how much he admires the person he is, Is his mother.

Among the many anecdotes that Aitana has shared includes the day she met Penelope Cruz (49 years old), whom she claims she admires her a lot. “One day I got a message from Braz Efe and he told me Penelope wanted to ask me something. I asked ‘What Penelope?’. She replied Penelope Cruz and I was nervous. I was looking at my phone the whole time. ,” They said. Said. remembered.

He wanted to know what questions Penelope Cruz wanted to ask him. The truth is that Javier Bardem’s wife wanted to go to one of his concerts. After all, the actress went on a date exactly a year ago. He enjoyed the Catalan performances, but also had the opportunity to meet him. “It was great, but how could I think he was my fan?” He accepted enthusiastically.

Aitana protects her personal life

The singer has chosen a choice all black look Rock-inspired for their comeback in ‘El Hormiguero’. She has been natural, close and even shy. He has shared many anecdotes about his daily life, such as the exploits of his dog Sopa or the crafts he had to do to get some silver sneakers. However, he has not said anything about his personal life.

its effect is like this has already put ‘sold out’ signs on many of its concerts And the number of followers on his social networks is close to four million. There are many people who follow the former ‘Operación Triunfo 2017’ contestant. That’s why it’s not surprising that each of his songs is analyzed in detail to try to find any clues that might reveal what’s going on in his personal life.

one of the last questions For which Aitana Ocana has been under the magnifying glass It was because of the lyrics His song ‘Two Strangers’. There were also people who claimed that Catalan had “killed Shakira.” She assumed that the lyrics were a clear reference to her ex, Miguel Bernardo. There are phrases that make you think this. Some of them are “Because I was stupid I got that tattoo”, “At least I told you everything I felt” or “Four years together sucks, it hurts.” At present he has not confirmed it. Pablo Motos also did not want to arouse suspicion.

On Aitana’s previous visit she had mentioned her current travel companion Sebastian, a gesture she repeated when the Colombian came to meet her. The heroes answered very carefully and made it clear that this is a question they do not like to get into. Perhaps that is why the presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’ preferred not to ask him or maybe he talked about it directly behind the camera.