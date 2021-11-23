“Exciting welcome, they know how I am here. Defeat? I don’t give a damn

After praising theInter for the service offered today, Luciano Spalletti, technician of the Naples, he returned to talk about the game that ended recently also in the press conference.

The Tuscan coach, former Inter Milan, was keen to clarify what his team’s goal was today and took stock of the situation on the conditions of Osimhen after the confrontation with Skriniar.

SPALLETTI, INTER, NAPLES

Here are his words:

ON THE MATCH AND THE FINAL RESULT – “Better in the second half, we had more quality moments. I don’t give a damn about the result, the attitude matters and we played a good match. For three years in Naples we have been working well and it shows. You can work better in the distances between departments. In the first half we didn’t build much, but I appreciated the pressure against a great team like Inter, I liked the attitude so, a little jaunty here at San Siro“.

ON THE CHOICE OF LOZANO – “Lozano and not Elmas? Let’s talk about different roles and characteristics. I preferred to opt for these choices in the technical meeting“.

ON WELCOME – “I always get excited because I take things very seriously. Some then turn things around as they want, but people know what I think, they know the choices that have been made. I’ve been here and I know how it works“.

ON OSIMHEN – “We will see the tests, has a swelling in the eye“.

ON THE SCUDETTO – “I know what our race must be if that will make us win well. We will see as the weeks and matches go by. Time will tell who we have to fight with“.



