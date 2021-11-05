excluded from restaurants, nightlife, hotels, sports and cultural events

Europe is tightening its grip on the no vax. L’Austria is leading the way and from Monday will impose the first lockdown for the not vaccinated. In other words, no more restaurants, nightlife, hotels, sports and cultural events, as well as no skiing holidays. “When we get in the car we put on the seat belt, the anti-Covid it’s our belt, ”said the chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, after the nearly ten thousand cases in the last 24 hours. A firm squeeze while with winter approaching and contagions at record levels Germany announces the third dose for everyone six months after the second. Europe, increasingly the global epicenter of the pandemic, accelerates on the immunization booster.

Austria and Germany is fourth wave

Grappling with the fourth wave, it is Berlin to announce a new generalized phase of the prevention campaign, accompanied by a hard line towards no vax. The president of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, he threatened to no longer treat those who will not accept the administration of the serum, should the pressure on health facilities rise excessively. And in the meantime, from Monday Saxony – where a new lockdown is feared if we do not act “quickly” – will become the first German Land to limit access to restaurants, bars and cultural events to immunized only, that is to those who are vaccinated or cured from Covid, excluding the possibility of a swab as a pass. In the last 24 hours the Robert Koch Institut has been recording 37,120 new cases – new negative peak after yesterday’s – and 154 deaths in Germany. The weekly value of the incidence of infections is also at record levels, with 169.9 patients per 100 thousand inhabitants. “The fourth wave has accelerated a lot and hits with great impetuosity. We have difficult weeks ahead of us, ”warned German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Third dose, it speeds up

Acceleration on the booster it is increasingly decisive throughout Europe. Malta, which with 94% is the country with the highest rate of complete vaccinations in the continent, has also announced that third doses will be “gradually extended to all people over 12 years of age”. And the booster seems to have contributed crucially to the slowdown of infections in the United Kingdom, where it has already been administered to over 9 million people and the slow but gradual decline in infections and the Rt infection index continues, up to below the risk threshold of 1. The other measure on which the Old Continent continues to push is the green pass. Today the French Parliament adopted the so-called ‘health supervision’ bill which allows the Covid certificate to be used until 31 July. And in Brussels too, common guidelines on the duration of certifications are being discussed.

“A deadline for vaccination certificates has not been established” at EU level, “however Member States can set rules” on the period of validity, the Commission said, underlining however that it is “still too early” to say if there will be recommendations in this regard. Meanwhile, the level of infections in Eastern Europe and the Balkans remains alarming, where vaccination rates are the lowest on the continent, with negative peaks around 30% in Romania and Bulgaria. With 6,932 new cases in 24 hours, Croatia today surpassed its negative record of daily infections and announced the return of restrictions for public events and a strengthening of the green pass. And Iceland is also announcing a new squeeze. On the other side of the world, however, in Rio de Janeiro the inmates are at their lowest since the beginning of the pandemic and the authorities aim to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Copacabana and Carnival with mass gatherings.