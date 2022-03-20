[Exclusiva] Morbius director on whether Life is a prequel to Venom

In 2017, the director daniel espinosa released the movie Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds, among others. In the film, a group of astronauts wait on the International Space Station for the arrival of a probe from Mars that contains evidence of extraterrestrial life. Studying the sample, a scientist manages to revive it, and in a short time it grows until it becomes a small multicellular organism with an appearance that is very reminiscent of that of Venom.

With this in mind, and considering that Sony Pictures was somewhat involved in this production, the theory began to spread that the film could fit perfectly as an origin story of the famous Marvel Comics symbiote. This, obviously, was enhanced by the fact that the film was already in development at that time. Venomwhich would see the light the following year, in 2018.

Obviously, the two films have nothing to do with each other, but in an interview exclusive that we have been able to have with Espinosa himself, we have asked him about said theory.