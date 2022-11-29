Exclusive and among trees: this was Richard Gere’s impressive luxury kitchen on the outskirts of New York

Richard Gere is one of the most representative figures in the film industry and is responsible for making more than one delirious with his portrayal of a modern prince in the film Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts, a film that brought them both fame and world recognition.

November 29, 2022 12:14 p.m.

Richard Gere has had an extensive film career, beginning in the 1970s with his portrayal of Tony Lopanto in Looking for Mr Goodbar and how Bill in Days of Heavena couple of films that put him in the sights of producers and directors.

Among the most representative films of Richard Gere is it so challenge to destiny (1982), Pretty Woman (1990), American Gigolo (1980), The big scam (2006), the wells case (1997) among other productions that led him to be respected by critics and awarded a Golden Globe for the film Chicago (2002).

Richard Gere 72 years old, has an estimated fortune, according to the Celebrity Net Worth medium, of 120 million dollars, money that helped him at the time to acquire a monstrous property on the outskirts of New York in the town of Pound Ridge.

The property of almost 50 acres is completely surrounded by trees and vegetation and with an English style that is noted in every corner of the buildings that make up the property, whose main house has eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Regarding the kitchen, it is a bright space that has a beautiful wooden island with a marble top that has plenty of storage space, stools for breakfast and one of the dishwashers that the room has.

On it a pair of lamps and a battery of pots to prepare any type of preparation you want Richard Gere. Throughout the entire space there is plenty of storage plus a large refrigerator and deluxe stove, featuring eight burners and two ovens plus all top quality stainless steel appliances.

Undoubtedly a beautiful kitchen, snowy as usual in celebrities and with all the comforts, including a small workspace. If you want to see the full video, click here.