Exclusive: As Kim Kardashian reveals her natural hair, experts reveal the damaging effects a year of bleach, extensions and hair glue has had on her hair.

It appears as if years of chemical and heat treatments have taken a toll on Kim Kardashian’s hair, leaving her hair thin and dry.

Fans of the reality TV star were undoubtedly shocked by her appearance in the trailer for this week’s The Kardashians episode.

43 year old Unveiled her natural hair during a scene at the gym – showing off short, brittle-looking hair.

This isn’t the first time that the glamorous social media icon has given fans a glimpse of her real hair.

In August, Kim was photographed getting off a private jet in Los Angeles (below) without her signature long, thick hair.

Kim Kardashian’s hair is looking shorter and more brittle than usual, which experts say is the result of years of bleaching, extensions and hair glue.

Instead, it was tied into a bun, with thin strands falling down the back. And last December, the mom of four posted a video to her TikTok channel, showing off thin, frizzy hair that had clearly been damaged by multiple rounds of bleach.

In December 2022, Kim shocked fans with a video of her natural, tousled hair free of extensions

Now, experts have revealed to DailyMail.com the possible reasons why Kim’s natural hair looks the way it does – based on her extreme hairstyles over the past two years.

Kim Kardashian is a famous chameleon hairstyle, often modeling different looks in the same month, from platinum blonde waist-length extensions to a sleek long dark ponytail.

But when the scalp is subjected to excessive treatment hair damage is inevitable, no matter how talented the stylist, although the most qualified among them are usually better able to estimate how much hair damage will occur. Can pick up.

Recent photos of Ms Kardashian getting off the plane show short, thin hair

Bleaching the hair and repeatedly applying high heat to remove all color from the hair affects the integrity of the hair as well as the health of the scalp, increasing the chances of permanent hair loss.

Ms. Kardashian often wears hair extensions that extend to her navel, although it is unclear whether the extensions are installed, taped, or sewn in via microbeads attached to the hair.

But experts believe that just any extension is not good for hair.

Annabel Kingsley, hair and scalp expert and brand president of Philip Kingsley hair products, told DailyMail.com: ‘I would not recommend hair extensions, full stop.

Pulling the hair back keeps the face taut, which puts pressure on the scalp and the hair becomes loose in the pores.

‘When you take them out, it’s not only a matter of your hair not going back to where it was, but often leaving your hair looking worse. This may not be because your hair has started falling permanently, but it may simply be because you are losing too much hair.

Hair extensions put pressure on the hair follicles, which are the roots of the hair. Over time, the hair in the follicles becomes loose and begins to fall out, a condition called traction alopecia.

Symptoms of traction alopecia include thinning or balding patches around the forehead and temples, but it can be reversed if treated early by avoiding tight hairstyles that cause tension on the scalp.

Wearing wigs, as Kim did for a photoshoot for CR Fashion in the fall of 2023, can also damage the scalp, blocking hair follicles and causing a build-up of bacteria.

Wigs that fit too tightly can cause hair loss and breakage around the perimeter of the head.

Kardashian wore a cropped wig for a shoot for CR Fashion Book this year

It is better not to bleach hair.

The current process of bleaching uses strong chemicals to remove melanin from the hair, the natural pigment that determines hair color.

Bleaching also damages the integrity and structure of the hair, leaving them dry and brittle.

Ms Kingsley said: ‘Bleaching, any type of permanent chemical processing, whether it’s highlighting or bleaching, causes damage to the hair – the extent of which depends very much on how big the change is.

‘So if you were brunette or deep brunette and went to platinum blonde, it would be more damaging than if you were naturally a kind of dirty blonde and went to platinum blonde.’

Ms Kardashian bleached her hair for 14 hours before the Met Gala last year to look like Marilyn Monroe.

Ms. Kardashian’s slicked back platinum bun was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe. But the harsh styling and extensive bleaching to achieve the look undoubtedly damaged the integrity of Ms. Kardashian’s natural hair.

Kim Kardashian, a natural deep brunette, dyed her hair platinum blonde last May to look totally like Marilyn Monroe as she wore her dress to the Met Gala.

She said at the time: ‘I wanted a physical change too, so I thought I’d have to wait it out and do it, so I spent a day straight coloring my hair – 14 hours straight! – To complete it.’

Healthy hair is covered with scales called cuticles that lie flat like tiles on a roof. But when hair cuticles are subjected to bleach, the scales lift up, making it easier for toxins to leak out of the gap. Therefore there is a risk of hair getting entangled and breaking.

Ms Kingsley said: ‘The outer layer of the hair becomes weaker, but the inner layer of the hair can also be damaged.

‘If you bleach your hair too much, there will come a time when your hair can no longer bear it and will break.’

Excessive heat causes similar damage to the integrity of the hair, especially when used frequently, causing it to burn in the same way as skin.

Using heat like a hair straightener or curling iron on dry hair also strips the hair of any remaining moisture, leaving the hair dry and frizzy.

Ms Kingsley said people should enjoy the freedom to change their hair whenever they want, but she stressed the importance of knowing how much chemical or heat intervention the hair can take.

She said: ‘I’m all for coloring your hair – it’s supposed to be fun.

‘Just know what the limits of your hair are, so if your hair is very thin and it’s already delicate and you’re a brunette and you want to go platinum blonde, that’s probably not something you should do. Needed

‘But maybe opt for honey blonde or highlights – and then do a conditioning treatment once a week.’