EXCLUSIVE Bagni: “Gosens so much stuff! And Scamacca will not betray. Scudetto? Naples favorite “

The last days of the January transfer market are giving great blows: if Juventus has secured a 90’s piece like Vlahovic, Inter responded with Gosens and Caicedo. Salvatore Bagni, former Inter midfielder and the national team, spoke about it exclusively to the microphones of FcInter1908.

Inter have shored up the left wing bringing one of the best outsiders of recent seasons to Milan: Robin Gosens.

Mamma mia, a lot of stuff, a lot of stuff! Gosens is one of the best wards, he can play at Inter as he did with Atalanta. He is physically strong, he has run, he scores: now he comes from a long injury, but there is no danger that he will not return as before. Gosens is certainly a great blow for Atalanta, who took it by spending very little, and for Inter, knowing that in all likelihood Perisic will not renew. Perisic was extraordinary in that role, he is certainly not a defensive winger, but he has a running ability, he has quality, with his characteristics he was able to make up for playing with the 3-man defense. Few other players can play his game, covering the whole band for 90 minutes playing the defender, midfielder and attacker. Gosens is different, but Inter have made a huge purchase.

Taking Gosens, Inter are securing a luxury alternative for this year – pending his full recovery – and at the same time preparing for the post-Perisic.

Absolutely yes, it was a huge blow: he completes even more a team that is already very strong like Inter. On the other hand, moving with the experience of Marotta and Ausilio and anticipating the others, he did not give anyone the opportunity to join. In Gosens, the market was certainly not lacking. They have been good at looking to the future too, and when you look to the future and move in advance you manage to make great shots, as Inter did.

As for the attack, however, Inter have decided to focus on Caicedo.

Caicedo is a player who knows what his role is, he has accepted this situation: he is useful, he is humble, he is physical, he scores, he knows that he does not have to play the whole game, or in any case he will do it little. Inter did like Napoli: they lacked a defender and they took Tuanzebe, the Nerazzurri were numerically missing a player with certain characteristics and they chose Caicedo. Having so many games so close together, against quality opponents, with Milan, Rome, Naples and Liverpool, there will also be a need to let someone catch their breath. If there was no Caicedo at the moment there would be only 3 attackers, they are too few. Operation calculated and well thought out.

In the future, however, the right name seems to be Scamacca.

Scamacca has been talked about since he was a child, from the time of Roma. Scamacca is noticeable, he came out very young, everyone already knew him, he was strong and technical even as a kid. He is now maturing and he is very ready for a great team. Scamacca is a player who has everything: he has technique, physical strength, he sets the goal, he is a complete player who can only improve. Time is on his side, he can easily be a starter even in a team like Inter. And also for the national team, why not? now the young people are more brazen than we were, he has personality and is not afraid to play, then we will see: we must always respect Immobile, who is a player who always does well in the league. Scamacca, as a central striker, is a player you can definitely rely on, and he will not betray you, you can see that he plays lightly.

Could the arrivals of Gosens and Caicedo change anything in the Scudetto race?

At the beginning of the championship I gave Napoli the favorite, and I keep saying it. Inter have shown that they have a very important frame, they have played and deserved all the points they have won. Inzaghi joined immediately, he has different playing possibilities unlike last year, he has a team that is getting stronger and stronger and has a fundamental advantage. Napoli made up for all the difficulties they had, as did Milan. Complete Napoli, and Inter also knows it, is a very, very formidable opponent. We will see in the next two days: for me the championship is by no means closed.

The big hit of the transfer market in January is undoubtedly Vlahovic: can his arrival at Juventus change the balance in the Champions League race or even bring the Bianconeri back to the battle for the title?

Scudetto is not even talked about, but this is not a goal of the club, I’m sure. Juventus’ goal is to enter the Champions League, like many other teams it cannot be without: he anticipated everyone, taking advantage of Vlahovic’s situation with Fiorentina, and found a great striker. He’ll think about the rest in June, if he reaches the Champions League: let’s not forget who he has ahead, there are 4 top teams, it won’t be that simple. Without Vlahovic he would never have achieved this goal.