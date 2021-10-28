+ EXCLUSIVE + Binance lands in Istanbul

+ CRIPTOVALUTA.IT EXCLUSIVE INQUIRY+ We have all now come to know the modus operandi from Binance, a exchange which has no intention of being frightened by the market regulators and which continues to weave a very important network of commercial relations.

The latest important news comes from Istanbul, where theexchange driven by CZ would appear to have entered into an agreement as a service provider a Arya Finance, service of trading of cryptocurrencies – which has carpeted all the streets of Istanbul with its own advertisements.

A mysterious new exchange in Istanbul – based on Binance

The service offered is Binance Cloud – which has even more profound repercussions on the fate ofexchange and – in the opinion of the writer, also on $ BNB, that Binance Coin which offers very attractive conditions on a cryptocurrency that is still decidedly underpriced.

Underrated also by virtue of a muted agreement – but which signals the true strength of the group – and what goals can it also reach on the short period.

Agreement with Arya Finance – Istanbul covered with advertising of the group

In a country that – also due to a major scandal involving one of the major exchanges – has made a very important squeeze in the world of cryptocurrencies – the stance renewed of Binance has double effect.

On the one hand, it involves a platform, Arya Finance – unknown to date and with very few references on its official website. On the other hand, it renews, albeit through an intermediary company, the strength of Binance in offering itself as an alternative even in those countries where the legislation is particularly restrictive towards cryptocurrencies.

There Turkey in fact, in the past few months, it first prohibited any type of commercial transaction through cryptocurrencies – then announced a profound renewal in legislative terms for the entire sector of exchange.

Binance will offer its Cloud service for Arya Finance’s Crypto infrastructure

Sara Binance Cloud the piece of the puzzle that will help Arya Finance to complete its offer of services. Let’s talk about one trading platform, which to date is already active online even with a full-bodied reward system, however without offices yet officially declared – with the malicious ones underlining that it is actually the true style of the partners of the CZ.

A partnership with Binance – using it – as is evident from the photographic evidence we have collected – also as an advertising boost. All the most central metro stations in Istanbul are now covered in these advertisements – where Binance, despite being mainly infrastructural service, it is actually the strong point of the duo.

While still looking for a shape of its own, Binance continues to expand

Binance is metaphorically playing hide and seek with the authorities of half the world – declaring before wanting to open a HQ general, then thinking about it, then announcing agreements with other jurisdictions.

A fluid nature that, to a certain extent, has also defined its success. Despite the fluid structure – and for many on the verge of evanescence, Binance it will be a supplier in a country that tends to be hostile to cryptocurrencies and where the government’s control over economic activities is important.

For those wishing to invest: we are outside the European context

We close with a small warning regarding the nature of Arya Finance: regardless of the fact that a location has not yet been communicated – the group would not appear to operate from Europe. The inherent guarantees are only the infrastructural ones of Binance – and we invite you to always exercise the utmost caution if necessary.

It would not be the first time that cryptocurrencies in Turkey have been associated with movements that are difficult to frame and which could also cause damage to those who use them. Maximum attention therefore – but also congratulations to Binance Cloud which is slowly establishing itself as one of the reference infrastructures also for platforms of trading .

On the solidity of AryaFinance we will have the opportunity to come back later – when the group has shown its legal face and will thus be able to guarantee its members also a legal surface to attack in case of problems. The fact that the domain is registered through NameCheap and with all the references obfuscated, it’s not quite the best of beginnings.