+ EXCLUSIVE + BITCOIN lands in Canada

There are not only the politicians of countries economically emerging to be enticed by Bitcoin. Even the Canada now has its representative of the blockchain world, with the People Party who, through its leader, winks at BTC.

Let’s talk about Maxime Bernier – which despite not having much following in the country for now (the party is almost completely new – could be able to forcefully bring Bitcoin at the center of political discussion in Canada.

Maxime Bernier is betting everything on Bitcoin against central banks

An interesting situation – albeit obviously very different from that of El Salvador, where BTC is now legal tender and where it is used every day by hundreds of thousands of citizens, even for the micro-payments.

Bitcoin is better against central banks

This is the opinion – strong but probably shared by many maximalists Bitcoin – which will be found in the words of Bernier, which we report in full translation.

I hate the way central banks are destroying our money and our economy. I’m the old-fashioned way and I love gold and silver, but cryptocurrencies are an innovative way to counter what’s happening – and their use should be encouraged.

Bernier is the candidate of a party which for now does not express parliamentarians – and which is of a very recent constitution, since it has only been active since 2018. An extremely politician active in his protests against the current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accused of abusing Keynesian apparatchik who work at the Central Bank of Canada, in order to print more and more money to cover the enormous public spending and the resulting deficit.

A strongly libertarian approach and of the Austrian school, which could only bring us closer Bernier to the movement of cryptocurrencies – also for theirs maximum cap of coins in circulation and for the fact that they are fundamentally not controllable by the central banks themselves.

The enthusiasm should still be contained

It is true that the arrival of a new politician on the international scene who promotes Bitcoin is excellent news. But it is equally true that we will have to deal with the current one low impact that Bernier may have on Canadian national policy. An impact that will certainly have to be verified at the polls during the next election – something that could hold some surprises. Like that of Javier Milei in Argentina – another libertarian candidate – and pro-crypto – which on a platform that aims to reduce state interference has achieved excellent results in various parts of the country.

A sign that a new political movement is emerging, ready to run for elections by also proposing Bitcoin? We will see – taking into account that these politicians are at least for now in a strongly minority position. Same thing, to be clear, that we have seen a Panama with the Bitcoin regulatory proposal, proposed by the candidate of a party that has only 2 seats.

What could be the future of Bitcoin in national economies?

It will certainly have a broader scope than today, where it is legal tender only in El Salvador – with some other countries starting to open up to the idea first launched by Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador which will go down in history as the first to introduce BTC in their country.

What we believe is that the path will certainly be uphill, but just as inexorable – and that what is happening in Canada is a sign, albeit a small one, of a genuine revolution underway. Will it have overall repercussions on BTC prices? In our opinion, yes – and we confirm it on ours Bitcoin forecasts – which indicate double target prices compared to today’s price already in the short term.