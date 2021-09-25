EXCLUSIVE: Bloot’s unique approach to NFT markets

Bloot (not for Weaks), the increasingly popular text-based non-fungible token (NFT) project, achieved a sales volume of approximately 8,600 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) since launch.

The project was born after the launch of another project for NFT, Loot (for explorers) and revolutionized the understanding of how a non-fungible token project should be, said the co-founder Hunter Orrell during ‘The Roadmap’, the Benzinga show dedicated to NFTs.

“The whole idea of ​​pulling something out and saying ‘hey, we’ll build something and deliver it to you and you can do whatever you want with it’ was where the Bloot team realized that a different kind of project could be created. for NFT, Orrell said.

The team worked with Beanie, investor and consultant of Pixel Vault, who didn’t perceive the project as a parody, Orrell noted.

Instead, the rest of the team seemed to think there was a parodic aspect to the project, as evidenced by the project description on OpenSea: “it’s basically useless”.

There are many people who have assigned value to NFTs thanks to their unstoppable support for the project; the team’s Discord group currently has over 23,000 members. The Bloot project is a polarizing movement around which many have built, Orrell said.

“There have been a lot of interesting things that have come out of this idea, but there is definitely more to come.”

Free-to-mint model

Bloot is unique in the way it has priced its NFTs; the project incorporates a free-to-mint model (which can be minted for free) and includes secondary royalties.

Loading... Advertisements

The co-founder of Bloot Dylan Orrell, interviewed with his brother, told Benzinga that the free-to-mint model refrains from assigning value to tokens, which allows the market to decide what it considers to be of value.

“It was really, really interesting to see how the different traits gained value based on the perception of the community.”

tropoFarmer, co-founder of Bloot, said that one of his favorite traits is “bald f ******”; it is one of her favorites precisely because she has no hair.

The best way to get people involved in the NFT market is to get to know it, said tropoFarmer: “It is very important to do your own research and not just follow blindly.”

The team said they are working on another project for NFT and that potential investors can expect some news within the next week or so.

Here is the full interview: